The second-gen AirPods Pro can be yours for 32% off

Lil Katz / Android Authority

Apple’s AirPods are among the most popular wireless earbuds out there, although they lack a few features when paired with Android phones. Nevertheless, you can now buy some cut-price Apple earbuds thanks to Prime Day 2024.

Arguably the most notable deal is for Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, retailing for just $168.99 ($80.01 off). These buds offer improved active noise cancelation (ANC), spatial audio support, wireless charging, and precision finding. Expect up to six hours of juice with ANC enabled and 30 hours of ANC-enabled playback with the charging case.

Don’t want to splash out on the AirPods Pro? Then Amazon also has the third-generation AirPods for $119.99 ($49.01 off). You’ll have to make do without wireless charging, ANC, and USB-C charging. At least these wireless earbuds still have spatial audio capabilities, adaptive EQ, and Siri support.

Amazon was also offering the second-generation AirPods for $69.99, but the product is unfortunately out of stock. In any event, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these and other deals. You can sign up for a 30-day trial over here.

