Apple AirPods 4 with ANC drop to $109.99 for the first time

Looking to grab a solid set of earbuds? If you have an iPhone (or other Apple devices), the Apple AirPods 4 could be a great choice. This Black Friday event, they’re offered at an attractive price of $109.99, which is quite a drop from the usual $179, giving you a sweet 39% discount based on the recommended retail price. By the way, this is a brand-new record-low price, so these have never been this cheap in the past. Apple AirPods 4 for $109.99 (39% off)

The fourth-generation Apple AirPods come with some handy features that users will appreciate. Powered by the H2 chip, they deliver improved audio and smart capabilities. If you’re someone who values comfort, the new design—based on extensive ear-scanning data—offers a snug and comfortable fit. The earbuds include force sensors for easy control of playback and calls.

This is the model with ANC support, so you can block out external noise pretty efficiently. Plus, there’s a nifty Voice Isolation feature to make your calls clearer.

Unique to Apple, these AirPods sport Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and support for Siri interactions. With a 4.5-star Amazon rating, it’s clear that folks are appreciating the sound quality, as well as the seamless integration into the Apple ecosystem.

Now, if you have an Android phone or prefer to consider other options, our friends at SoundGuys.com have compiled a great list of the best wireless earbuds.

