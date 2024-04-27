Did you get logged out of your Apple ID for no reason? You're not alone.

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR There are widespread reports of people spontaneously getting logged out of their Apple ID on all their devices.

What’s more, before being able to log back in, they needed to change their password.

So far, there’s no clear explanation for why this is happening on such a large scale.

If you woke up to find that you were logged out of your Apple devices, you’re not alone. All over the internet, people from around the world are complaining about finding the same problem (h/t 9to5Mac). Additionally, they aren’t able to just log back into the devices: they need first to reset their Apple ID passwords.

Apple’s system status page does not show any information about this problem. Multiple publications have also reached out to Apple looking for an explanation, but so far there has been no word.

This problem has been especially tricky for folks who are traveling or otherwise unable to get to their trusted devices. With Apple’s Stolen Device Protection feature on, they will be unable to reset their password, essentially rendering their iPhones useless until they get home.

Even those who are at home still have a potentially arduous task in front of them. Anyone who’s heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem likely has many devices they need to set back up again. If you and your family members all own an iPhone, a MacBook, and Apple Watch, and an iPad, there are potentially a dozen items in your house you need to get back up and running.

Have you faced this issue? Let us know what happened in the comments. Hopefully, Apple will make a statement soon so we can be sure this isn’t part of a much larger problem.

