Apple comes out with 2024's LGBTQ+ Pride wallpaper and watch face

Apple

TL;DR Apple has revealed its 2024 LGBTQ+ Pride wallpaper and watch face, featuring dynamic, colorful lights that react to user input.

Users can get their hands on these additions when iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, and watchOS 10.5 launch — potentially next Monday.

The company will also sell a matching Apple Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop starting May 22.

Every May, Apple prepares for LGBTQ+ Pride month by releasing new wallpapers, watch faces, and matching watch bands. This year is no different, as the Cupertino firm has just revealed 2024’s editions, which will soon become available on the latest iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Through a newsroom post, Apple announced that 2024’s LGBTQ+ Pride wallpaper and watch face will be included in iOS 17.5, iPadOS 17.5, and watchOS 10.5. While the company hasn’t specified when exactly these operating systems will become available, next Monday would be a safe bet.

In terms of design, the iPhone/iPad wallpaper spells out the word Pride using vibrant letters. When a user unlocks their device, the beams of color move accordingly. Meanwhile, the same radiant colors trace the numerals on the Apple Watch face and move based on users’ wrist motion.

Apart from these digital goods, the iPhone maker has also unveiled a matching Apple Watch Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. US customers can order it for $99 starting May 22. Expectedly, this new band comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and it’s designed for the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models.

Apple states: “Through this Pride Collection, Apple is proud to continue its support of LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations whose efforts are bringing about positive change, including ILGA World, a global federation committed to advancing the rights of LGBTQ+ people worldwide; and the Human Rights Campaign, a global advocacy group working to ensure all LGBTQ+ people are treated as full and equal citizens.”

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments