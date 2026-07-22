This highly rated AOC portable monitor is 17% off at Amazon

Working from a laptop on the road can feel cramped fast, and a portable second screen is one of the easiest ways to fix that. The AOC Portable Monitor V50 is built for that kind of setup, and there’s a deal on it at Amazon right now through an on-page coupon.

You can pick up the AOC Portable Monitor V50 for $99.59, down from its $119.99 recommended retail price. That’s a $20 saving, or 17% off the RRP. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve seen this year, but it was only cheaper during Prime Day, which still makes this a strong offer if you’ve been waiting for a better price.

The V50 is a 15.6-inch Full HD portable monitor designed for travel, dual-screen laptop use, and light productivity. Recent listings describe it as using an IPS panel, which is helpful for wide viewing angles when you’re working in different spots. USB-C connectivity is one of its main draws, and some versions also offer HDMI support. Its slim design makes it easy to slide into a bag alongside a laptop, so it’s well-suited for commuters, students, and anyone setting up a temporary workspace.

This AOC model is positioned as a budget-friendly portable display, with plug-and-play use and a focus on giving you more room for documents, tabs, video calls, or streaming on the side. It also has a 4.6-star review rating, which should give shoppers some added confidence. If a lightweight second screen would make your work or travel setup better, this Amazon deal is worth a look.

Follow