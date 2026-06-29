Need a low-cost Android tablet? The AOC M10 is a bargain right now at just $99.99

An affordable Android tablet makes a lot of sense for casual streaming, web browsing, reading, and keeping the kids busy on trips, and the AOC M10 tablet is now on sale at Amazon. It drops to $99.99 with the on-page coupon, down from its $139.99 recommended retail price, which is a 29% discount.

For anyone who wants a basic tablet without spending laptop money, this deal brings the AOC M10 into easier impulse-buy territory. The discount takes $40 off the usual price, which is a solid cut for a budget-friendly device.

It runs Android 16 on an octa-core UNISOC processor, with 128GB of built-in storage and microSD support up to 1TB, so there’s plenty of room for apps, downloads, e-books, and offline videos. The 10.1-inch IPS display has Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming on services like Netflix and Prime Video, while the 6,000mAh battery, slim metal body, face unlock, and built-in GPS add a few welcome extras for travel, school, or casual use around the house.

As always with Amazon, it isn’t clear how long this deal will be available for. Hit the button above to check it out for yourself.

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