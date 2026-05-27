Upgrade to a 15.6-inch 4K portable monitor at a 20% discount

For anyone who values flexibility and high performance in their setup, a portable monitor can be a game-changer. The Anyuse 15.6-inch 4K portable monitor delivers top-tier visuals and is currently available at a fresh new price of $159.99. That’s $40 off its list price of $199.99.

This monitor packs a lot into its slim silhouette. It’s 4K Ultra HD resolution and IPS panel ensure crisp, vibrant visuals with superior color accuracy and excellent brightness levels of 400 nits. With a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR technology, it’s a perfect fit for gamers, creative professionals, and anyone seeking striking detail and contrast. It also boasts wide compatibility through dual USB-C ports and a mini-HDMI port, making connections to laptops, gaming consoles like the PS5 or Xbox, and even smartphones incredibly simple.

Despite its robust feature set, the Anyuse monitor remains travel-friendly. It’s only 0.3 inches thick, weighs 1.8 lbs, and comes with a smart cover, ensuring portability without compromising on protection. Whether you need a secondary screen for multitasking, gaming, or video editing, this monitor’s versatility lets you switch between landscape and portrait modes with ease.

Our price tracker shows that this deal is $34.95 below its 90-day average price of $194.94 — an 18% savings compared to recent trends. The price drop occurred just seven hours ago, making it a relatively fresh opportunity to grab this deal.

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