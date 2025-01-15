Today's hottest portable battery deals: Anker and UGREEN

All of these offers are available from Amazon, but they are different types of sales. The UGREEN deals are applied automatically, but they are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime pricing here, but new members get a 30-day free trial, so it may be your time to take advantage of it! The Anker deals come in the form of on-page coupons, so make sure to apply these manually before adding them to your cart.

Which is the right battery for you? We know it can be difficult to pick the right battery for your needs, so we’ll help you narrow down your selection here. Let’s review each one and see which one better suits your lifestyle.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W

Great for charging phones and accessories daily If you have Prime and can get the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W for just $37.99, this is a great little power bank for all your daily basic charging needs. Depending on your battery size, it can charge your smartphone about 1-2 times. This means it’s mostly for keeping your devices juiced up daily. It will be great for your daily commutes, or a long day away from outlets.

While small and affordable, it’s surprisingly capable. It has a single USB-C port and a USB-A connection. It has a 100W max output, and the USB-C port can reach these max speeds alone if charging a single device. This means it’s fast enough to charge most tablets and laptops quickly! That said, it won’t give them much juice, given the smaller 12,000mAh battery, but it will be good for a quick charge when in a pinch. The USB-A port can reach as much as 22.5W.

It supports PPS, too, which is the technology needed to charge popular devices like the Google Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series at full speeds.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W

For those who also need to juice up tablets and laptops If you need more power, the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W is the next step up. It gets much more juice at 25,000mAh, but is still relatively portable. It’s also much faster, featuring a 200W max output.

One of the USB-C ports can reach as much as 140W, while the second one can charge as fast as 100W. The USB-A connection reaches 22.5W. Of course, speeds will get shared as you connect more products to the battery.

This one can charge an average smartphone about 4-5 times. That said, UGREEN also mentions it can fully charge a MacBook nearly one time, or an Apple iPad Pro 11 about twice. Not bad, right?

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station

For weekend campers or more demanding needs When you upgrade to the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station, things start getting more serious. This one has a much larger 288Wh battery, enough to charge an average smartphone about 19 times! It can also power a laptop about four times, run a TV for about two hours, or keep a projector alive for over three hours.

It will be more than enough to handle most people’s power needs during a weekend getaway, or emergencies. That said, this one is definitely not pocketable at 6.5 x 6.3 x 9.5 inches and 9.1 pounds. You’ll get some really nice upgrades, though.

This one can reach 300W, or achieve peak speeds of 600W. It also has three AC outlets, so you can really use it to power anything. You’ll also get three USB-C ports, of which two can reach 140W max speeds. There’s a 12W USB-A port, as well as a car socket connection.

Remember, the Anker SOLIX C300 is a power station, not a power bank. This means it gets advanced features like support for a solar panel, and it even has an integrated light for those dark camping nights.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

Power almost anything! While not exactly “portable,” you can still relatively easily carry the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station around. If you need something more powerful, you might need to upgrade to something like the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station. It is huge, but you will get power and speed to throw around.

This one has a 1056Wh battery, enough to charge a smartphone over 90 times! It can also run 1,800W speeds, with peaks of up to 2,400W. This means it can power almost anything, including fridges, kettles, electric stoves, and more. It can also charge a laptop about 17 times.

This is a beast, and you will also get ample port flexibility. It has six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, and a car socket. And if you want solar power, it supports up to 600W of input. These portable battery deals come and go very often, so you should probably get yours while it’s still on sale. Go get them!

You might like

Comments