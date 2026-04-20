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The Soundcore C40i clip-on earbuds have never been cheaper at almost 60% off
1 hour ago
We found this offer via DealHunt, which is our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but we liked the look of this deal. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about it to help you decide if you want to pull the trigger.
The Soundcore C40i offers a lightweight design and clip-on style for a secure feel, making them perfect for any active lifestyle. They feature breathable comfort thanks to their airy design and flexible joints crafted from memory titanium wires that provide 1,000-bend durability. The earbuds also come with attachable ear grips that enhance stability, ensuring they stay in place no matter the intensity of your workout. AI-enhanced call clarity and intuitive button controls complete the package, making them easy to use while on the go.
According to DealHunt, this product scores an impressive 98 out of 100. This excellent score is due to its current price of $49.99, which is below the 90-day average of $58.70. Additionally, this earbuds deal is at an all-time low, having dropped just five hours ago, showing that it’s a fresh offering in the market.
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