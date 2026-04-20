The Soundcore C40i clip-on earbuds have never been cheaper at almost 60% off

Anker is a brand we’re generally positive about. It’s carved out a niche for not being the flashiest or most high-end in terms of device specs, but you tend to get good value for your money in a no-nonsense way. Our deal system just flashed up a price drop on Soundcore C40i clip-on earbuds that gives you even more bang for your buck — or rather, the same bang for a lot fewer bucks. The buds were selling for $120 for a lot of last year and, while they’ve been on sale several times since, they’ve never dropped lower than the $49.99 price they’re at today.

We found this offer via DealHunt, which is our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but we liked the look of this deal. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about it to help you decide if you want to pull the trigger.

DealHunt / Android Authority

The Soundcore C40i offers a lightweight design and clip-on style for a secure feel, making them perfect for any active lifestyle. They feature breathable comfort thanks to their airy design and flexible joints crafted from memory titanium wires that provide 1,000-bend durability. The earbuds also come with attachable ear grips that enhance stability, ensuring they stay in place no matter the intensity of your workout. AI-enhanced call clarity and intuitive button controls complete the package, making them easy to use while on the go. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to DealHunt, this product scores an impressive 98 out of 100. This excellent score is due to its current price of $49.99, which is below the 90-day average of $58.70. Additionally, this earbuds deal is at an all-time low, having dropped just five hours ago, showing that it’s a fresh offering in the market.

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