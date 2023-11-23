The new Liberty 4 NC drop to just $69.99 in the Anker Soundcore sale

In its Soundcore line, Anker hit the sweet spot between functionality and affordability. So, for those looking to upgrade their audio this Black Friday week, this Soundcore sale will be music to their ears. There are dozens of headphones and earbuds deals from the brand to explore today, with as much as 53% in savings to be had.

The deal we were immediately drawn to was the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC for just $69.99. While the 30% markdown might not be the biggest of the sale, these impressive buds were only released in the summer, marking an all-time low price. Scoring an 8.1-star rating from our sister site, SoundGuys, is no mean feat for a pair of wireless earbuds in this price range, but they punch above their weight. Solid ANC, good sound, and strong battery life were just three of the standout features for the experts at SG.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC These are definitely a contender for some of the best affordable noise canceling earbuds based on performance and value. With an IPX4 rating, long battery life, and good ANC, these are worth a go. You might not want to go for a run with them, but otherwise they're decent. See price at Amazon Save $30.00

If the Liberty4 NC isn’t the pair of buds you’re looking for, here are a host of other highlights from the Black Friday bonanza.

We’ve only scratched the surface of the Soundcore sale in this rundown. Hit the button below to check out the full promotion for yourself.

Comments