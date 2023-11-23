Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The new Liberty 4 NC drop to just $69.99 in the Anker Soundcore sale
In its Soundcore line, Anker hit the sweet spot between functionality and affordability. So, for those looking to upgrade their audio this Black Friday week, this Soundcore sale will be music to their ears. There are dozens of headphones and earbuds deals from the brand to explore today, with as much as 53% in savings to be had.
The deal we were immediately drawn to was the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC for just $69.99. While the 30% markdown might not be the biggest of the sale, these impressive buds were only released in the summer, marking an all-time low price. Scoring an 8.1-star rating from our sister site, SoundGuys, is no mean feat for a pair of wireless earbuds in this price range, but they punch above their weight. Solid ANC, good sound, and strong battery life were just three of the standout features for the experts at SG.
If the Liberty4 NC isn’t the pair of buds you’re looking for, here are a host of other highlights from the Black Friday bonanza.
Headphones
- Soundcore H30i Wireless for $31.98 ($8 off)
- Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid for $41.98 ($18 off)
- Soundcore Anker Space Q45 for $99.99 ($50 off)
- Soundcore Life Q30 Hybrid for $55.99 ($24 off)
- Soundcore Life Q35 for $79.99 ($20 off)
Earbuds
- Soundcore Space A40 for $54 ($46 off)
- Soundcore Life P3 for $54.98 ($25 off)
- Soundcore Sport X10 for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro $79.99 ($90 off)
- Soundcore Life P3i for $34.99 ($25 off)
- Soundcore P20i for $19.99 ($20 off)
Some of these offers are for Prime members only, but you can score a free 30-day trial to the service via this link. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on your purchases.
We’ve only scratched the surface of the Soundcore sale in this rundown. Hit the button below to check out the full promotion for yourself.