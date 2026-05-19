Anker SOLIX's efficient new power station wants to save your fridge's food from the next blackout

Anker

TL;DR The S2000 is a 2kWh-class portable home power station with under 6W idle draw.

Outlets on both sides make it easy to hook up multiple appliances.

Early-bird shoppers can buy the S2000 for just half its suggested retail price.

Battery-based power solutions tend to come in two forms. We’ve got super-portable units that are perfect for camping. And we’ve got full-on home backup systems like the Anker SOLIX E10. The trickier bit is treading the line between the two, offering the power and optimization of a home system while leaving enough portability on the table to easily move things around as needed. Today Anker SOLIX is launching its new S series with the S2000, a home power station that attempts to do just that.

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There are three main highlights that make the S2000 stand out: its power capacity, its efficiency, and its space-saving design. Anker SOLIX has equipped the power station with 1,500W AC output (3,000W peak), which gives it more than enough juice to handle the needs of kitchen appliances. And because it’s made with LiFePO4 cells, it can keep powering those appliances across a claimed 10,000 recharge cycles.

But it’s one thing to just power an appliance with a battery — it’s another to stretch that battery’s charge out for as long as possible. Anker SOLIX points out the S2000’s exceptionally low idle power consumption, at under 6W. That’s just a half to a third of competing units, and lets you use the battery for hours and hours without losing so much of its charge to the unit itself.

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The S2000’s design, meanwhile, is impressive on two separate fronts. First, it’s just incredibly small for its rated capacity, with a footprint the manufacturer says comes in 30% smaller than similarly specced units. Basically, you get 2kWh capacity in the size of a 1kWh battery.

The other really smart design decision is giving the S2000 outlets on both the unit’s front and back. This means that even in a tight space (like a cramped kitchen) it’s going to be a lot easier to route cords to multiple appliances at once.

So, what’s the catch? Honestly, we have probably the opposite of one. All that portable power tech adds up to giving the Anker SOLIX S2000 a retail price of just under $1,200. But you don’t have to pay anywhere near that. Interested shoppers can sign up for Anker’s early-bird special through June 1, and when sales open on June 2, they’ll be able to grab the S2000 for a mere $600. Even if you miss out on that you’ll still have a chance to take home the S2000 for an introductory $680. We don’t know how long that low price is going to last, though, so don’t wait if you’re planning to pick this up.

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