This amazing battery can power your home, EV, or RV, and it's $1,300 off right now

Regular power banks and battery packs are nice, but if you want something that can truly handle it all, the Anker SOLIX F3800 Power Station is the company’s best battery that is still considered portable. This thing is so powerful it can power whole homes, RVs, or charge your electric vehicle. It’s not cheap at $3,999, but right now, there’s a very nice deal that saves you a whole $1,300, bringing the price down to a more manageable $2,699. Get the Anker SOLIX F3800 Power Station for $2,699

This sale is available from Amazon, but you must manually clip on the $1,300 coupon on the Amazon product page.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 Power Station is something else. It has a massive 3,840Wh battery. To put that in perspective, this is enough energy to charge a phone over 450 times. It can also run an average fridge for nearly 15 hours, or a window AC for about 3.7 hours.

There’s also no need to worry about wattage, as the Anker SOLIX F3800 can output up to 6,000W, both at 120V and 240V. That’s enough to keep almost any appliance running, but if you have special needs, you can hook up two units for a total of 12,000W. It even has special NEMA 14-50 and L14-30 ports for powering your RV or EV directly.

Of course, you get plenty of other ports, including six AC outlets, three USB-C connections, and a car socket. And if you want to be off the grid, it supports solar charging up to 2,400W. Furthermore, you can monitor the battery state using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

If you want in on this deal, go ahead and sign up soon, as the price should go back to normal relatively soon. It’s not often you save $1,300 on anything!

Extra deal: Anker SOLIX C1000 Power Station

Is the Anker SOLIX F3800 Power Station a bit too much for your needs? Maybe you want something powerful, but much more portable. The Anker SOLIX C1000 Power Station is easy to take on your camping trips and weekend adventures. It has a smaller, yet still very substantial 1,056Wh battery that can charge a phone over 90 times. It can also output 1,800W, with peaks of 2,400W, so it can still power 99% of appliances. There are six AC outlets, along with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket. Not to mention it is much cheaper!

