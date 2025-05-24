You have 4 hours to save $300 on the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L Electric Cooler!

Once you go with an electric cooler, you really can’t go back. Especially if it’s one as nice as the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L Electric Cooler. This thing sure ain’t cheap, though. The good news is that you can get it at a $300 discount right now. You’d best act quickly, though, because this offer ends tonight! Buy the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L Electric Cooler for $799.99 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. Just keep in mind it is a “Deal of the Day,” so the deal ends tonight. More specifically, you have until 9:00 PM Pacific.

Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 Electric Cooler 58L Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 Electric Cooler 58L See price at Best Buy Save $300.00 Deal of the Day!

While $799.99 is still no chump change for a cooler, this is actually a pretty awesome deal. In fact, the smaller Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L is also on sale on Amazon for the same $799.99. This means you can pretty much upgrade to the higher-end model for free!

But still, why spend so much on a cooler? It’s one of those things you have to try to understand. I’ve been using the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L for a couple of months and love it. I can only imagine this one is even better. It isn’t only great for camping, picnics, and such. It also works amazingly as a secondary fridge or freezer at home.

As its name entails, the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L can store 58L of drinks, snacks, food, or whatever you prefer. The difference here is that this is pretty much a portable fridge. This means it requires no ice, so you can fit more into it than you would in a traditional cooler.

The great thing about the higher-end 58L model is that it has two compartments, instead of a single one. Additionally, both areas can be controlled separately, so one could be a standard cooler, while the other acts as a freezer. You can control these settings either using the built-in buttons or the app.

Of course, it is battery-operated. The unit will come with a 288Wh battery, which can make the cooler operate for about 39 hours. Additionally, you can buy a secondary battery and double the battery life.

It also seems very well thought out in terms of design. The handle doubles as a little table, and you can buy a secondary table attachment that docks to the side. The build quality is pretty solid, as are the wheels. The battery can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. And if you think the battery life isn’t good enough for your off-the-grid lifestyle, you can even charge it with a 100W solar panel!

Again, I know spending nearly $800 on a cooler is a bit of a luxury, but if you are a serious camper or have been considering getting a mini fridge for the home, this is a great dual-purpose alternative. I use it to freeze meat sometimes, so that my other fridge doesn’t get too packed. I also keep drinks cool in there sometimes. I love it, and I am sure you will, too. Go get it while it is on sale!