Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L electric cooler drops to its all-time low price

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I have actually been using the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L electric cooler for some time, and I love it. I know it’s a bit pricey, but discounts come from time to time. Right now, you can get it for its record-low price, saving you $200. Buy the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L electric cooler for just $699.99 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal,” which means the deal should end relatively soon. This also makes it an automatic discount, so just add the item to your cart and check out to take advantage of the savings.

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L electric cooler will become the highlight of every picnic, camping trip, or backyard party. This electric cooler can keep your drinks and snacks at your desired temperature, ranging between -4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. This also means it can work as a freezer!

Another great thing is that it is pretty much a portable fridge/freezer, so it doesn’t need ice. That means you’ll be able to take advantage of the whole 40 liters (about 10.5 gallons) of capacity inside.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It comes with a 288Wh battery included, which can keep the cooler running for about 52 hours. That’s already outstanding, but if you need more juice, it has a slot for a second battery, which you can purchase separately. That will extend the battery life to about 104 hours! And if that’s still not enough, it supports a 100W solar panel input, so you can recharge it on the go as long as the sun is out.

It supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can change the settings from across the world if you want, or use Bluetooth if you’re off the grid.

All things considered, we know it’s an expensive gadget, discounted or not. That said, this is a product I use both during my outdoor adventures and at home, as a secondary fridge/freezer. If you were already considering getting something like a mini fridge or a dedicated freezer, and would like something that also works as a portable cooler, the price starts to make more sense. Not to mention, it is super cool, both literally and figuratively.

If you’re interested, go catch this deal while you can! We’re not sure how long it will last.