These Anker SOLIX power station deals are for those who need serious power

Portable battery packs are great, but they aren’t enough for more demanding users. A portable power station is more fitting for those who really need more juice, such as campers, weekend adventurers, and other more demanding users. Today, we’re looking at a few great deals on power stations from Anker SOLIX.

All of these deals are available from Amazon, and you can access these deals by manually clipping a coupon on each power station’s respective buy page.

Which portable power station is best for you? As you can tell by the prices, these portable power stations are very different from each other. Each is made to cater to different types of users, so let’s help you figure out which best fits your specific needs.

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station

The Anker SOLIX C300 is for users who can’t make do with a small power bank, but also don’t need too much. It will be great for charging laptops, tablets, smartphones, and some smaller appliances. It’s still portable enough to carry around relatively comfortably during your hikes.

The C300 power station offers a 288Wh capacity, which means it can charge a smartphone about 19 times, or a laptop four times. It can output 300W, with 600W surge support. You’ll also get plenty of ports, including three AC outlets, three USB-C ports, a car socket, and a USB-A connection. It even has an integrated light, and supports 100W solar panels.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

Maybe you won’t settle with the ability to charge mobile devices. If you want more out of your power station, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station is the next step up, and it can even power more demanding appliances like fridges, microwaves, kettles, and power tools. It’s also much larger and harder to carry, but it sure is powerful.

You’ll get a massive 1056Wh battery capacity, which is enough to charge a smartphone a whopping 92 times, or a laptop 17 times. Additionally, the power station has an 1,800W output, with a peak limit of 2,400W. You get six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket. And the unit supports up to 600W of solar panel input.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station

This one is on another level. The Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station can power your home, RV, and even your electric car. Of course, it will handle smaller appliances and portable devices without breaking a sweat. It has a massive 3,840Wh battery capacity, so it can charge a smartphone 465 times, or a laptop 61 times. That is insane!

Of course, it is huge in size, but it has wheels, so you can easily pull it around. It can output 6,000W with 120V/240V support. It actually has RV connections for 30-amp and 50-amp campers, so you can power a whole RV with it. Other ports include six AC outlets, three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket. You can also power it using two 1,200W panels.

I am actually getting an RV soon, so I am seriously considering this one. Want in on these deals? Make sure to sign up for them before prices go back to normal. These are some great savings!

You might like

Comments