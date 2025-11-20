Holiday savings: Anker SOLIX C300 drops to $199.99

Are you in the market for a portable power station that’s both compact and efficient? The Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station might be right up your alley. Black Friday isn’t even here yet, but you can already get your hands on it for only $199.99, down from the usual $299. That’s a solid 33% discount. Anker SOLIX C300 for $199.99 (33% off)

The Anker SOLIX C300 packs a punch with its 288 Wh LiFePO₄ battery, capable of delivering up to 300W continuously and handling surges of up to 600W. It comes equipped with eight versatile ports, including USB-C, USB-A, AC outlets, and a 12 V car socket, making it a flexible choice for various devices. At just around 9lbs and designed with a built-in handle, it’s easy to take anywhere you’d need portable power.

Charging this station is fast and flexible. You can reach 80% from a wall outlet in just about 50 minutes and get a full charge in about 70 minutes. If solar charging is more your style, the unit supports up to 100W, filling up in approximately three hours under ideal conditions. The C300 also scores big points for its quiet operation and great cold-weather performance. Plus, it boasts a reliable 10-ms UPS feature.

With a solid review score of 4.6 stars, it’s clear users appreciate the power and portability of the Anker SOLIX C300. If you’re planning camping trips or need a backup power source for emergencies, this deal is worth checking out.

