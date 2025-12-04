Need a charge? Here's a hot deal on the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station

If you’re constantly running out of juice during your adventures and often find yourself in dark places, the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station may be the perfect solution, and it is currently cheaper than we’ve ever seen it before. Buy the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station for just $134.99 ($115 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. It’s in new condition, but please note that it comes with a 90-day warranty instead of the manufacturer’s standard warranty.

A good power bank is one of those things you won’t even know you needed until you have one. Especially one like this one. This guy may be large at 4.9 × 4.7 × 7.9in, and it weighs 6.17lbs, but it is worth carrying around! It’s also still portable enough to easily take around during your camping trips, hikes, or just around your home.

The unit sports a large 90,000mAh battery capacity. To put that into perspective, phones these days typically have batteries with a capacity of around 5,000mAh. You’re not getting this just to charge your smartphone, though.

This device has a maximum output of 300W, which means it can also charge tablets, laptops, and other devices. It has four USB-C ports. Two of these can reach 140W, another is limited to 100W, and the fourth one can reach 15W. If you need USB-A ports, there are also two of these, and they support 12W speeds.

There’s one feature that makes this a bit unique. The Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station has a retractable light on the top section. You can use it as a lantern!

Aside from standard AC charging, it supports a 100W solar panel, just in case you’re out in nature and need a boost. And you can control it using the official app. My only complaint is that it lacks AC outlets, but it does have a car socket.

Before Woot launched this deal, the best price we had seen on the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station was $139.99. That said, the current price on Amazon is over $170, so this looks like a very sweet deal from Woot!

