Going camping? These awesome Anker power banks are on sale!

Are you looking for a portable battery for your next outdoor adventure? Finding the right option for this purpose can be tricky. Many are smaller, but not powerful enough. On the other hand, you can easily find many with more than enough power to handle anything, but these can be too big, heavy, and expensive. These two Anker power banks offer the perfect balance at a great price, as they are on sale. Buy the Anker 548 Power Bank for just $79.99 ($70 off) Buy the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station for just $149.99 ($100 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon as “limited time deals.” The Anker 548 deal is available for both color versions: Gray and Green.

Anker 548 Power Bank

Anker 548 Power Bank Anker 548 Power Bank See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you really want to save money, the Anker 548 Power Bank is a heck of a deal at just $79.99, as it usually goes for $149.99. It’s not as small as your common power banks, but it’s still portable enough to take on your hikes and camping trips. It measures 4.59 x 4.59 x 8.17 in and weighs 5.1 lbs. It even has a handle for easier carrying.

So, why carry one of these? Well, for starters, it has a much larger 60,000mAh battery capacity. That is enough to charge your usual smartphone about 7-8 times!

Battery capacity is not everything, though. Speed can often be even more critical. The Anker 548 Power Bank is not the fastest, but it does pretty well. The speediest USB-C port can reach 60W, while the second one is limited to 27W. It also has a couple of 18W USB-A ports.

The 60W port can charge many modern laptops and should easily handle tablets and smartphones. Essentially, it will keep your mobile devices and accessories alive, making it a nice addition to your outdoor adventures. That’s not it, though. There are some really fun features that make it a nice fit for camping, picnics, and more.

The unit has a retractable section on top, which integrates a 3W built-in lantern-style lamp. It even has an SOS button that uses the light to call for help. By the way, it also has a DC port for solar panel input!

For just $79.99, you can’t go wrong with the Anker 548 Power Bank. It is portable, has a nice battery capacity, and may even save you from an emergency!

Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station

Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

We have an even better solution if you need a bit more power. As you can see in the image, this one is heftier but still very portable. It measures 4.9 × 4.7 × 7.9in and weighs 6.17lbs. Slightly more than the Anker 548, for sure, but not enough to make it a real hassle to carry it.

You get quite a bit for the extra size and money, though. The Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station steps things up in the battery capacity department with a 90,000mAh battery. It’s also much faster, with a max output of 300W.

It has four USB-C ports, of which two can reach 140W, another tops off at 100W, and a fourth one can reach 15W. It also comes with two 12W USB-A connections and a car socket. The 140W can charge most modern laptops. Of course, tablets, smartphones, accessories, and other electronics won’t be an issue.

The great thing is that this one also has a retractable light on top! Think of it as the new and improved successor to the Anker 548 above. It also supports solar panels, with the ability to intake as much as 100W using this recharging method. Another added benefit is that this one can directly connect to your phone and be controlled using the Anker SOLIX app.

This is a really nice upgrade if you really want something that will keep more devices (or more powerful ones) alive during your camping trips and picnics. As the name entails, this one is already in “power station” territory. It can do much more. Act quickly if you want to take advantage of these deals. The end of summer is coming, and these deals won’t last forever!

Follow