Want a power station? Anker has a couple of hot deals for you

Regular battery packs are great, but some of us need more power than a day’s worth of juice. I go on my weekend adventures whenever possible, and spend a lot of my time working from coffee shops, where I don’t always have an outlet. That’s when portable power stations come in handy, and Anker is offering some fantastic deals on a couple of them today.

The Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station is available for $50 off, reducing the cost to $200. If you have more demanding needs, you can upgrade to the Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station, which is $200 off, slashing the price down to $399. Buy the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station for $200 Buy the Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station for $399

Both of these deals are available directly from Amazon, but they are applied in different ways. The Anker SOLIX C300 offer is a “limited time deal” and is applied automatically. On the other hand, the Anker SOLIX C800 discount requires that you manually clip a $200 coupon on the Amazon page.

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station

The Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station is a bit more portable, meant for those that need a boost without having to lug around a huge battery. It’s still quite capable, though.

This power station offers a 288Wh battery, which is enough to charge your average smartphone about 19 times. It can also output 300W, or 600W with SurgePad.

You’ll get three AC outlets, three USB-C ports, a USB-A connection, and a car socket. By the way, two of the USB-C ports can reach 140W. Another cool feature that is becoming common in power stations is the inclusion of an integrated light. It also supports 100W solar panels, so you can totally go off the grid with it.

Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station

If you need more power for longer trips or charging more demanding appliances, the Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station is a significant upgrade. It is significantly larger and heavier, but it has power to throw around.

Packed inside, you’ll find a 768Wh battery, enough to charge a phone over 48 times. It is also much faster, offering a 1,200W total up to, or peak speeds of 1,600W.

This one is definitely meant for more traditional appliances, as it has six AC outlets. You’ll also get two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. There’s also a car socket. And if you want to use solar panels, it supports up to 300W solar charging. You’ll even get a small storage compartment on top of the unit. Want in on these deals? Act quickly, as we don’t know how long the offers will last. Go get them! If you don’t care for protable batteries, you should also check out our list of the best wall chargers.

