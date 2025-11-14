Sale: Save on these two awesome portable power stations from Anker!

I may be a bit of a homebody, but I enjoy my nature adventures and like to stay powered during camping trips, picnics, and other outdoor activities. The issue is that power banks are often insufficient, and power stations tend to be bulky and heavy. Smaller units, such as the Anker SOLIX C200 and C300, find the sweet spot between portability and power. Currently, they are also available at very enticing discounted prices. Buy the Anker SOLIX C200 for just $104.99 ($65 off) Buy the Anker SOLIX C300 for just $209.99 ($89.01 off)

These deals are available from Amazon, both as “limited time deals.”

Anker SOLIX C200

Let’s start with the most affordable one. The Anker SOLIX C200 DC Portable Power Station is a compact and well-designed power station. It measures just 3.9 × 4.3 × 7.3in and weighs 4.2lbs. It’s easy to carry around, thanks to the dimensions, as well as the included handle. Additionally, the price is very accessible right now, at just $104.99.

This power bank boasts a generous 60,000mAh battery capacity, which is sufficient to charge a phone approximately 10-13 times, depending on the device’s battery capacity.

It can also output as much as 200W, which is quite capable. You’re getting five charging ports, including three USB-C connections and two USB-A ports. The USB-C connections can charge at speeds of up to 140W, 100W, and 15W. Both USB-A ports are limited to 12W of power. Please note that the wattage will be shared as you plug in more devices simultaneously.

You can also recharge it at 140W, but if you’re not within reach of an AC outlet, it supports other charging methods. You can use a car socket, or opt for a 100W solar panel.

Anker SOLIX C300

Now, if you don’t mind a larger unit, the Anker SOLIX C300 will provide a significantly better experience. It’s not that huge, either, measuring 6.5 x 6.3 x 9.5in and weighing 9.1lbs. It’s also pricier at $209.99, but the discount is more significant.

This one features a 288Wh battery capacity, which is sufficient to charge an average phone approximately 19 times. The output is also much higher at 300W (with support for 600W peaks).

This one has many more ports. There are three USB-C ports; two can deliver up to 140W, while the third is limited to 15W. There’s also a 12W USB-A connection. There’s also a 120W car socket. What truly sets it apart are the three standard AC outlets, though. These are the ones that can reach full speeds, but again, wattage will be shared if you plug in several devices at once.

Of course, you can charge it using an AC outlet, but it also supports car charging and a 100W solar panel, just in case you need more options during your adventures. Which of these are you taking? Regardless, you might want to sign up for yours sooner rather than later. These great offers won’t last forever.

