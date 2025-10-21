Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 power station at lowest price since Prime Big Deal Days

We take power for granted until we find ourselves in a place without outlets or during outages. Thanks to my power station, I have zero worries, and if you want that peace of mind, here’s a nice offer you should consider. The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station is half off right now! Buy the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station for just $397.99 ($401.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” This means the discount is applied automatically and available to everyone. You don’t need a Prime subscription. Just add the item to your cart and check out.

Portable power stations are very handy, but they can be pretty pricey. For example, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is usually $799. And it’s actually already considered pretty affordable in the world of power stations! The good news is that good deals are common, and this one is a hot one! You can take it home for just $397.99.

That’s a great price for such a nice power station. It has a 1,024Wh battery capacity. If you don’t know what that means, it’s enough to charge a smartphone over 60 times! It can also run a fridge for 7-14 hours, or a coffee maker for nearly an hour straight.

Yes, it can actually handle high-power electronics like a kettle or coffee maker. That’s because it has a max output of 2,000W, with support for 3,000W peaks. Most home electronics need less than that to run.

The five AC outlets allow max speeds. Additionally, there are two 140W USB-C ports, another 15W USB-C connection, and a USB-A port. There’s also a car socket. Another great feature is the addition of HyperFlash charging, which allows the battery to be recharged in under an hour. You’ll also enjoy UPS support, 600W solar panel support, and more.

Interested? Jump on this deal while you can! The record-low price is still $379, but that offer was only available during Prime Big Deal Days. This is the second-best price, and it’s the best offer we’ve seen since then.

I’ve been testing the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 for some weeks, and I love it. I’ll be writing a review soon, but for now, I can definitely tell you it is an awesome power station.

