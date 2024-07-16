Massive Anker SOLIX battery deals: Get them while they last!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Anker is well known for its charging solutions in the mobile industry, but the company also has a division that caters to those with much more demanding power needs. Anker SOLIX offers battery solutions for powering homes, whether you’re looking to become energy-independent or want to use them as a backup for when the power goes down. There are also more mobile products for RV and glamping lovers who want modern comforts while out adventuring.

If you find yourself in any of these demographics, and have been eyeing some of these higher-end Anker SOLIX batteries for some time, right now might be the best time to pull the trigger and buy one, as these deals only come once a year. Anker SOLIX has joined the Amazon Prime Day hype and is cutting its prices on some of its best high-capacity battery solutions by up to 45%! Let’s go over the most exciting ones.

Anker SOLIX F3800

Normal price: $3,999 Discounted price: $2,599

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is the company’s best battery that is still considered portable. This thing is a beast! It comes with a huge 3.84kWh internal battery. For reference, that is enough to charge a smartphone about 465 times! If you need more power, though, you can get as many as six battery expansions, bringing the total capacity up to 26.9kWh.

You won’t need to worry much about which devices you can power. This can handle 6,000W. Again, for perspective, my high-end gaming computer uses about 1,000W at peak performance, and something like an AC uses about 4,000W. The unit can power pretty much any standard home appliance, or multiple at a time. It also supports 120V and 240V voltages. It can even charge electric vehicles!

This could be an excellent home power solution, but its portability opens the door to adventurers and RV users. In fact, it has a built-in RV port. Additionally, it can be connected to your solar power system to store electricity and save on bills. Or you could just get portable solar panels and go off the grid!

These batteries are tested for 3,000 cycles or 10 years of average use. You get a five-year warranty, though, just in case anything goes wrong.

Anker SOLIX C1000

Normal price: $999 Discounted price: $549

As awesome and capable as the Anker SOLIX F3800, many of you don’t need that much power. Those who want something smaller can save a bunch of money by getting the Anker SOLIX C1000. It comes with a convenient feature called HyperFlash technology, which allows it to recharge in less than an hour at 1,300W with a power outlet. And if you want to power it via solar panels, it supports up to 600W solar input, which is still very fast.

The Anker SOLIX C1000 still has a pretty sizable 1,056Wh battery, which can charge a smartphone about 92 times. And if you want more, you can double it with an expansion battery, bringing the total power to twice the size, or 2,112Wh. It supports 1,800W charging with peaks of 2,400W, which means it can power about 95% of electronics. And it can actually power up to 11 devices at a time!

Like its bigger brother, this battery is rated for 3,000 cycles or about 10 years of use. It’s also pretty rugged, as its unibody design is “drop-proof.” You even get intelligent features like app controls and smart temperature management. Anker claims its the “smallest and lightest 1kWh battery” out there, so it is great for campers and glampers or less demanding RV and home users.

You can also get a 45% discount when you bundle the Anker SOLIX C1000 with a 200W solar panel. Together, these usually cost $1,548, but today, they can be yours for $849!

Anker SOLIX F2000

Normal price: $1,999 Discounted price: $1,199

If you want to find a middle ground between the two batteries listed above, the Anker SOLIX F2000 is likely your best bet. It comes with a 2,048Wh battery and supports 2,400W charging. This is enough to charge 99% of existing appliances, including high-power devices like a microwave, coffee maker, or hair dryer. You can charge up to 12 devices at a time.

When recharging the battery, it can juice up at 1,440W using an AC outlet, or 1,000W using solar panels. This means you can reach 100% in just 2.5 hours using solar panels!

You’ll get other great benefits, such as the suitcase design with wheels, app management, smart temperature control, and a “unibody drop-proof” design. Like the other batteries listed here, this one is rated for 3,000 cycles or about 10 years of use. You will also get the same five-year warranty.

This one also has a 41% discount if you get a bundle with the Anker SOLIX F2000 and a 400W solar panel. These usually cost $2,898, but the package is reduced to $1,699 right now.

Again, keep in mind discounts like these don’t come often, so there is no better time than right now to buy one of these batteries. Get them while they are at these prices!

