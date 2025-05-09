Some of the coolest chargers are on sale today: Check them out!

All of these deals come from Amazon, except the Anker 733 Power Bank one. That one is available from Woot.com, which also happens to be an Amazon-owned deals website. We will tell you more about the details of each offer in the sections below.

Anker Prime 240W 4-Port GaN Charger

Let’s start with the most capable charger. This is a “limited time deal,” and the discount is applied automatically, so just add it to your cart and check out.

This one is mainly made to live in a stationary location. It would be a great addition to a desk, bedside table, etc. This is because it is larger, uses a base, and has no direct prongs for connecting to an AC outlet. Instead, it has a cable you can plug into a wall.

The charger comes with three USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. What makes the space sacrifice worth it is the sheer speeds it can reach. The unit supports a 240W max output shared across all ports. The fastest USB-C connection can reach as much as 140W, while the other two top off at 100W. The USB-A port maxes out at 22.5W.

It’s quite the beast, but not the most convenient for traveling or carrying around. That said, it is also quite affordable at $59.99. That’s a nice deal for such a capable multi-port charger. It can easily charge most USB-C-powered laptops, tablets, and everything below those categories.

Anker 733 Power Bank

Here’s the Woot.com deal. The only downside with this one is that you only get a 90-day warranty from Woot!, but it’s in new condition and a really nice deal. You can only get the Black model, and there’s a limit of three units per customer.

What makes the Anker 733 Power Bank is that it doubles as both a charger and a power bank. When plugged to the wall, it is a multi-port charger with a 65W max output. The two USB-C ports can reach 65W, while the USB-A connection is limited to 22.5W.

When you are ready to head out the door, you can unplug it and continue charging your devices, thanks to its 10,000mAh integrated battery. The only difference is that the max output will be reduced to 30W when used as a battery pack. The max output on both USB-C ports will go down to 30W, but the USB-A output stays the same.

I don’t like to buy a bunch of accessories, so the dual-purpose the Anker 733 Power Bank offers is very convenient.

GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger

This deal comes from Amazon, but it comes in the form of a 25% on-page coupon. Just remember to apply it before adding the item to your cart. Only the Gray and White versions cost this much. The over versions are a bit more expensive.

With this one, we’re moving on to something a bit more fun. The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger is one of the coolest-looking chargers I have seen. Just look at it; it’s a robot!

It has a max output of 65W. Only one of the USB-C ports can reach these speeds when charging a single device, though. The second USB-C port maxes out at 20W, and the USB-A connection can reach 18W.

I will say that there are better chargers out there at this price range. None of them look this awesome, though! And it’s still pretty capable.

Sharge Retro 67 3-Port Charger

This deal is also available from Amazon, but you can only get the discount through a coupon code. You can either apply it from the Amazon product page or add the code “HPNVZIPK” during checkout.

Of course, the highlight of the Sharge Retro 67 3-Port Charger is its retro look, very closely resembling the classic Mac computer. It is really cool, but is it good at charging?

One thing to keep in mind is that if you go with this one, you have to keep in mind it has no USB-A ports. There are three USB-C ports here, completely dumping old technology. All ports can reach 67W, but speeds will be shared if you plug in more devices simultaneously.

By the way, the display can show you the live wattage status or display a Matrix-style animation. I kinda love it! Are you catching any of these deals? Just make sure to hurry. We’re not sure how long these deals will last. If you’re not convinced, here is our list of the best chargers around!