First 20% price drop on the new Anker Prime 20,000mAh power bank

It’s possible you’ve picked up a new laptop and smartphone in the recent Black Friday sales without considering how to keep them juiced while on the go. The Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is the ideal charging solution, and thanks to an on-page coupon deal, you can save 20% on the hardware for the first time. Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank for $103.99 ($26 off)

The power bank only hit the market a few months ago, so this discount is the first real chance you’ve had to save a significant sum on it. It’s available in both black and gold colorways to suit your aesthetic. It features on our list of the best 20,000mAh power banks you can buy.

The Anker Prime power bank boasts a total output of 200W via two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It allows for simultaneous charging of multiple devices, including two laptops at 100W each. The power bank can be rapidly recharged in just 75 minutes thanks to its 100W USB-C input. The compact design makes it ideal for travel, easily fitting into a bag. A smart digital display provides real-time information on battery capacity, power input, and output, ensuring you’re always informed about the power bank’s status. The package includes the power bank, a 2ft USB-C to USB-C charging cable, a travel pouch, and a welcome guide, plus the device comes with a 24-month warranty and customer service support.

We believe this Anker power bank deal will finish by the end of the week if stock isn’t depleted first. Hit the widget above to learn more.

