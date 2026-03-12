Usually $230, this Anker Prime Power Bank is only $125

Are you looking for a good power bank? You’ll be hard-pressed to find one as powerful as this one, considering its portability. Its $229.99 retail price isn’t easy on the wallet, but you can catch an amazing deal today, taking it down to $124.99. Buy the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) for just $124.99 ($105 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. While most Woot deals come with a 90-day Woot warranty, this one actually comes with a 2-year Anker warranty. For maximum savings, you need to pick the bulk packaging. Getting one in retail packaging will cost you $139.99. Also, keep in mind that there is a limit of two units per customer.

Paying $124.99 for a power bank still isn’t exactly cheap, but it is a great offer considering how awesome the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) is. Also, its retail price is $229.99, and the record-low price on Amazon is $159.99. You’re saving a good chunk of change, no matter how you look at it.

One of its main highlights is the portability it offers for the power and price. It measures only 6.3 × 1.5 × 2.5 inches. Despite its small size, it still holds a sizeable 26,250mAh battery capacity. To give you an idea of what that means, your typical smartphone has a battery capacity of about 4,000-5,000mAh. This means you should be able to charge your phone about 4-5 times.

It also has an impressive 300W output, which is almost unheard of in the world of battery packs. In terms of ports, we’re looking at two USB-C ports, both capable of delivering up to 140W. There’s also a USB-A port with a maximum output of 22.5W. Just keep in mind these are max speeds. Wattage will be shared if you connect multiple devices simultaneously.

Once the battery dies, you can also charge it much faster than usual. It can juice up at 140W using a single USB-C port. Here’s a really cool trick, though. You can charge at 250W if you plug in using both USB-C ports simultaneously. Of course, you need chargers that can reach those speeds. If you can make it work, though, you can charge the battery from zero to 50% in just 13 minutes.

Act quickly if you want to catch this deal. While the Woot page mentions the deal will stay active for 16 more days, it also mentions it’s only available “until sold out”. That could happen anytime!

Follow