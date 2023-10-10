Anker's 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh power banks get a hefty price cut

Anker is one of the more notable names in the charging space, and the company is also offering notable power bank discounts as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

One of the most notable deals is for the 10,000mAh Anker 323 portable charger. You can expect to pay $15.39 for this model, down from $25.99.

The 10,000mAh power bank is a modest offering otherwise, offering one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and slow 12W charging speeds. But this is still a cost-effective option if you need a no-frills backup option.

Meanwhile, the more expensive power bank brings double the battery capacity as well as up to 200W total charging. The Prime power bank can also be topped up at 100W and offers two USB-C ports (100W each) and a single USB-A port (65W). So you might want to consider this if you have a laptop, tablet, game console, or fast-charging smartphone.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that these power banks should work fine with the iPhone 15 series now that they’ve got USB-C. Either way, you can take advantage of the deals via the links above. But you can also sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you don’t have a membership yet.

