Projector deals: Upgrade your movie nights with this NEBULA sale!

All of these offers are available from Amazon, and are labeled as “limited time deals.” This means it’s only a matter of time before the sale ends, and these go back to their regular pricing.

Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 GTV Projector

Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector See price at Amazon Save $120.00 Limited Time Deal!

Good portable projectors are hard to come by at these price ranges. This is what makes the NEBULA Capsule 3 such an enticing product. It’s actually really nice for just $379.99. For starters, this unit is truly portable, a rarity in the world of projectors. It has a built-in battery that can keep it running for 2.5 hours, and measures only 3.15 x 3.15 x 6.30in. It can literally fit in larger pockets, striking the perfect balance between size and function. And while it’s small and relatively affordable, it is a pretty capable projector. It can project as large as 120 inches at Full HD resolution. Brightness could be improved, but the 200 lumens is still enough for a pleasant experience in a darker environment. You also won’t need a separate speaker, as it comes with an 8W driver of its own.

You won’t even need an external video source! It has built-in Google TV, so you can get all your favorite streaming apps from the Google Play Store. It even supports Chromecast, so you can beam content from supported devices and apps to it. All you’ll need is a Wi-Fi connection, and it could be your phone’s hotspot.

Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser Projector

Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser Projector Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser Projector See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want a bit of an upgrade, the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser Projector will provide a much better image, thanks to its laser light upgrade. It is brighter at 300 lumens, colors will be more vibrant, and contrast will be improved. It’s also a more energy-efficient technology that will last about 10 times more than regular projector bulbs.

It is only slightly larger at 3.27 x 3.27 x 6.57in. Everything else is pretty much the same, though. You can project a Full DH image as large as 120 inches, and battery life is still 2.5 hours. It gets the same 8W speaker, as well as Google TV and Chromecast support. Overall, the main upgrades are the image quality and lifetime.

Anker NEBULA Mars 3 Projector

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Projector Anker Nebula Mars 3 Projector See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you really want a more advanced portable projector, you might want to take a look at the Anker NEBULA Mars 3. Just keep in mind it is much larger at 6.3 x 9.8 x 10.2in. You’ll be well rewarded for the inconvenience of carrying it around, though.

This one still gets a Full HD resolution, but it can project at up to 120 inches! It is also significantly brighter, at 1,000 lumens. Battery life has also improved considerably, with an estimated five hours of movie watching per full charge. Because it has a much larger battery, you can use it to charge other devices through its USB ports. Even the sound system is upgraded, offering three speakers with a max output of 40W.

It still runs Android TV, so you can use all your favorite streaming apps with it, eliminating the need for an external video source. It also supports Chromecast and Google Assistant commands. The unit even comes with an IPX3 rating, giving it a bit of water resistance. These are outstanding deals, so make sure to sign up for them sooner rather than later. We don’t see the prices going lower anytime soon, and it’s only a matter of time before the sale ends.

You might like

Comments