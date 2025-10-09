Anker's Nebula P1 pairs a portable projector with detachable speakers without breaking the bank

TL;DR Anker’s new Nebula P1 projector is a budget-friendly alternative to the X1 Pro, featuring detachable wireless speakers.

The projector offers 1080P resolution and runs Google TV for simple streaming access.

While the speakers have a 20-hour battery, the projector itself requires an external power source.

Portable projectors have long been a great space-saving alternative to a massive TV, but they often sacrifice audio quality to achieve their compact size. Anker’s Soundcore brand aims to solve that audio problem with its latest device, the Nebula P1 projector.

The key feature of this projector is a pair of dual speakers that can be magnetically mounted to the projector or, crucially, detached and placed anywhere else in the room. This has the potential to bring you a wider soundstage and a more immersive sound experience, at least compared to most other projectors.

While the company has also launched the ultra-premium Nebula X1 Pro mobile theater station with detachable speakers, it hasn’t yet hit the shelves. When it does, the $5,000 retail price may be off-putting to many buyers, even if that beast can boast 4K laser projection and a 7.1.4 spatial audio system. The P1 offers a similar detachable speaker concept in a more portable package and at a significantly more affordable price.

When detached, the P1’s two wireless speakers connect quickly and boast an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours of playtime. The projector itself doesn’t include an internal battery and must be plugged into a wall outlet or an external power source to operate. This somewhat detracts from the ‘portability’ of the device, and also explains why Anker is offering a bundle deal with its Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station.

The P1 delivers 1080P Full HD resolution with 650 ANSI Lumens of brightness, capable of casting a large 180-inch screen. Setting up the picture should be a simple enough task thanks to built-in features like real-time autofocus and keystone correction, which automatically ensure the image is clear and squared up. Adding to its flexibility is a 130-degree built-in gimbal that allows the projector to be easily angled high up or off to the side, for those days you want to stay in bed and watch a movie on the ceiling.

For streaming content, the Nebula P1 runs Google TV, which grants access to a huge range of apps, including official Netflix support, meaning you won’t need an external streaming stick.

The Nebula P1 is now available for purchase at a retail price of $799, though both Amazon and the brand’s own product page are currently offering a limited-time $80 off coupon.

