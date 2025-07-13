5 reasons I still use a projector even though I already own a big TV

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I live with a fairly large TV, the consequence of sharing a space with someone who watches a lot of sports. It’s bright, sharp, and reliably front-and-center in our living room. But after testing a handful of projectors for work, I started to wonder whether they still make sense in homes that already have TVs (especially big ones). At least in my case, the answer is yes. I still reach for mine as a flexible, portable option when a traditional TV doesn’t quite cut it, and even for a few unexpected uses.

1. Outdoor movie nights

Backyard movie nights are the classic use case, and they still deliver. Watching a film under the stars, surrounded by blankets and snacks feels nostalgic in the same way eating at a 1950s-style diner does. I’ll always welcome an excuse to pile popcorn into a bowl and put on an old favorite. Projectors make outdoor movie nights far more practical than dragging a TV into the yard (which, yes, I’ve tried). All it takes is a lawn chair and a sheet.

2. Creative projects

Not everyone thinks of projectors as creative tools, but they’re incredibly useful for visual planning. I’ve used mine to trace digital illustrations onto canvas and to sketch out a wall-sized mural on the side of my shed. Projections are also great for building quick presentations or mockups, making brainstorm sessions much easier than crowding around a laptop screen. If you paint, design, or just like to visualize your projects at scale, a projector provides a really helpful guide.

3. Room flexibility

Not every room needs a TV all the time. Guest rooms, kitchens, and even bedrooms are all places where you might occasionally want a screen, but don’t necessarily want one full-time. A projector offers flexibility. All you need is a blank wall and a few feet of distance. I’ve set mine up in our home office/workout/guest room flex space when visitors are in town. I’ve even used my Dangbei N2 Mini ($179 at Amazon) to play throwback movies on the ceiling when my teenage nieces crashed for a couple weeks.

4. Decorative use (temporary or thematic)

One of my favorite uses for a projector is ambient decor. I’ve used mine to display digital fireplaces in the winter (real ones are a rarity in Hawaii) and for thematic visuals during get-togethers (what’s a murder mystery dinner without creaks and creepiness?). I’ve also considered putting together birthday slideshows to loop during parties for something more dynamic than a photo board. Projectors offer an easy way to shift the atmosphere in a room without investing in decorations.

5. Portable entertainment

At the risk of stating the obvious, projectors travel better than TVs. From camping and a hotel stay to visiting friends who wanted to host a game watch but don’t have a large screen, I’ve packed mine more often than I expected. Some models, like my Yaber T2 Plus, come with built-in batteries and speakers, so you don’t even need to hunt for outlets or bring extra gear.

Of course, projectors have their limits. Setup can be finicky, especially in tight spaces or when facing weird angles. Daylight is also still a challenge for most models. And while built-in speakers have improved, they rarely compete with a decent soundbar, which matters for movie fans like me who unfailingly get goosebumps from the Jurassic Park score. Yet, those trade-offs are easier to accept when you’re using a projector intentionally, not as your main screen, but as a complement to one.

A projector won’t replace my TV. Instead, it offers something different, and in the right moments, something better. Whether for outdoor movie nights, creative projects, or just occasional screen time in places where a TV doesn’t make sense, I’ve found plenty of justification for keeping one on hand.