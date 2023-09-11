Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
At just $16.99, the Anker Nano 3 30W charger is ideal for the iPhone 15
If you’re looking for the ideal iPhone 15 charger in anticipation of the next-gen Apple device, the Anker Nano 3 fits the bill perfectly. The 30W USB-C charger just dropped to its best price since Black Friday 2022 on Amazon, giving you the chance to pick up the Anker Nano 3 for just $16.99 in the deal.
We’re fans of this device, featuring as it does on our lists of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 chargers and best Pixel Fold fast chargers. It’s available at the deal price in all five colorways, allowing you to match it to your style.
The Anker Nano 3 is a compact but powerful charging solution for both Android and iPhone users. Leveraging Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the Nano 3 is 70% smaller than Apple’s 30W charger, making it incredibly portable. Despite its compact size, it delivers a robust 30W max output, ensuring rapid charging for devices ranging from iPhones to MacBooks. The charger prioritizes safety with its ActiveShield 2.0 technology.
The Anker Nano 3 deal could end at any time, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.