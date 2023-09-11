At just $16.99, the Anker Nano 3 30W charger is ideal for the iPhone 15

If you’re looking for the ideal iPhone 15 charger in anticipation of the next-gen Apple device, the Anker Nano 3 fits the bill perfectly. The 30W USB-C charger just dropped to its best price since Black Friday 2022 on Amazon, giving you the chance to pick up the Anker Nano 3 for just $16.99 in the deal. Anker Nano 3 for $16.99 ($6 off)

We’re fans of this device, featuring as it does on our lists of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 chargers and best Pixel Fold fast chargers. It’s available at the deal price in all five colorways, allowing you to match it to your style.

Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger The Anker 511 Nano 3 is a tiny charger, but don’t let its size fool you. Thanks to GaN technology, this compact charger can output 30W of power. Further, it supports USB PD PPS charging through its singular USB-C port. See price at Amazon Save $6.00

The Anker Nano 3 is a compact but powerful charging solution for both Android and iPhone users. Leveraging Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the Nano 3 is 70% smaller than Apple’s 30W charger, making it incredibly portable. Despite its compact size, it delivers a robust 30W max output, ensuring rapid charging for devices ranging from iPhones to MacBooks. The charger prioritizes safety with its ActiveShield 2.0 technology.

