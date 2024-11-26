Today's hottest Black Friday battery deals from Anker, Jackery, and UGREEN

All of these are Black Friday deals available from Amazon. In the case of the UGREEN and Jackery offers you will need to manually clip an on-page coupon to reach maximum savings.

Learn more about each product here! We know picking the right portable option can seem like a daunting task. Let’s go over each option and help you figure out which best suits your needs.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W

Let’s start with the smallest and most affordable option. The UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W is an excellent option for more casual users who want plenty of power while also staying mobile. This battery pack can fit in any backpack, and even larger pockets. It’s great for city dwellers or weekend getaways.

The unit still holds a 20,000mAh battery, which is enough to charge your average phone about three to four times. It can also do so pretty quickly, as it has a 130W max output. There are two USB-C ports and a USB-A connection. The fastest USB-C port can reach 100W, and that is regardless of how many devices you plug in simultaneously. It also comes with a really cool screen that can give you the live status of the battery and charging.

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station

When a larger portable battery pack like the one above isn’t enough, you have to start looking at more advanced options like the Anker SOLIX C300. This is technically no longer a power bank; it’s a portable power station. It just happens to be one of the smallest, most portable ones.

You’ll get a much larger battery capacity of 288Wh, and the unit is definitely not pocketable. You may even struggle to fit it comfortably in some backpacks. It is quite the upgrade, though, and comes with a built-in handle. This is enough to charge an average phone a whopping 19 times.

You get much better port options, too. It has three USB-C ports, a USB-A connection, a car socket, and even three standard AC outlets. The max output is 300W, with 600W peaks. Two USB-C ports can reach as much as 140W each. The AC outlets can push 300W charging speeds. And if you care for the smaller details, it has an integrated light and a small status display. Oh, and you can hook up an optional 100W solar panel to charge it!

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station

Now we’re stepping into big-boy territory. This is a true power station, and as such, you can’t easily carry it around. If you don’t mind keeping it in your trunk for your trips, though, you’ll be rewarded with power to throw around. It has a 2,042Wh battery. It can charge a smartphone about 80 times!

Battery capacity is only part of the equation, though. This power station is also impressive because of its 2,200W max output. Not only will this fast charge a bunch of devices at once, but it also gives you the ability to power more demanding appliances. For example, it can run a coffee maker for 1.8 hours, or keep a large fridge cooling for about 3.2 hours.

It has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a car socket, and three AC outlets. The fastest USB-C connection can reach up to 100W. It also supports 400W solar panels.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is the best power station we’ve seen. This isn’t exactly meant to be a unit for regular campers, though. In fact, it is hardly portable, weighing in at a whopping 132.3lbs and measuring 27.6 × 15.1 × 14.6in. Thankfully, it has wheels! As you can imagine, though, this thing is a beast. Its primary purpose is to work as a home power backup or RV power source.

This unit comes with a huge 3,840kWh battery. Get this: it has enough battery to power a home for about a whole day! And you can even get battery expanding units and reach as much as 53.8kWh, enough to power your home up to two weeks. It has a max output of 6,000W. You can also power it with optional solar panels, reaching charging speeds of up to 2,400W.

It’s great to see so many options in terms of ports, especially for such an advanced battery. You’ll get three USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, and a car socket up front. The side panel is where the real fun is at, though. There are six AC outlets, but what’s more interesting is the NEMA L14-30R and NEMA 14-50 connections. These are the standards used to power electric vehicles and whole RVs. Pretty neat, right? These are all record-low prices, so you might want to sign up for your favorite deals before time runs out. Again, these are Black Friday offers, so you should have all week to get them, but we’ve already started seeing some Black Friday discounts affecting stock.

