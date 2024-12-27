Check out these deals on awesome power stations from Anker, Jackery, and DJI

All of these offers come from Amazon, but they come in different types of deals. The Anker SOLIX C300 and Jackery Explorer 700 Plus deals require that you manually clip on an on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart. The DJI Power 1000 is a “limited time deal,” so the discount is applied automatically. If you want to catch the Anker SOLIX C1000, this one is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime pricing here, but know that all new members get a 30-day free trial, so you may not even have to pay to access the deal!

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station

The Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station is the smallest option on this list, making it a great choice for those who want something powerful but relatively easy to carry. It measures 6.5 x 6.3 x 9.5in and weighs 9.1 lbs.

It’s still plenty powerful, though. The unit comes with a pretty large 288Wh battery. To put that in perspective, that’s enough to charge an average smartphone about 19 times.

The C300 is also pretty fast, offering a maximum 300W output, with support for 600W surge peaks. There are three USB-C ports here, of which two can reach as much as 140W. The single USB-A port can reach 12W. Meanwhile, the three AC outlets can handle 300W. Lastly, there’s a 120W car socket connection.

You can fast charge nearly any smartphone or tablet, as well as most modern laptops. And if the USB-C ports aren’t enough, you can always switch to one of the AC outlets. With those, you can really fast charge any mobile device. Just make sure you have the right charger.

This power station also supports 100W solar panels, which will come in handy when going off the grid. You’ll need to purchase it separately.

Jackery Explorer 700 Plus

The Jackery Explorer 700 Plus is for those who want a bit more power while still keeping the power station relatively portable. It’s definitely larger and heavier, though. It measures 10.0 x 10.3 x 13.4in, and weighs 22lbs. That said, it also has much more power, sporting a 681Wh battery, which should charge a smartphone about 30 times. It’s even faster, with a max output of 1,000W and 2,000W surge peaks.

The three AC outlets can reach 1,000W, which is powerful enough to even power most gaming PCs. You’ll also get two 100W USB-C ports, two 18W USB-A ports, and a DC car port. This essentially means you can fast-charge nearly any smartphone or tablet using USB-C. If you need more power, you can easily switch to an AC outlet and get up to a whopping 1,000W charging speeds.

This is a Jackery battery, which is among the most respected brands in the industry. The device is built very nicely. If you care for solar energy, this one can use up to six 100W panels. Of course, these are also sold separately.

DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station

DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $520.00 Limited Time Deal!

Here’s a brand we haven’t covered before! Well, at least not its batteries. This is actually one heck of a deal, though. Originally $899, you can currently get it for just $379. It’s especially nice for those of you who have DJI drones, as it takes advantage of a couple of DJI Power SDC ports to fast-charge the company’s drone batteries. For example, it can juice up a Mavic 3 in just 22 minutes.

That’s hardly were the fun ends, though. The unit comes with a 1,024Wh battery, which is enough to power a smartphone about 57 times! It also upgrades its output to a whole 2,600W, with peak surges of 4,400W. It has two 140W USB-C ports, two 24W USB-A connections, and two AC outlets that can reach a whopping 2,600W.

Of course, it also supports solar panels. In fact, you can go up to 800W of input when charging through the sun. Panels are sold separately.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

Maybe you don’t want to be dealing with buying panels separately. This bundle deal comes with the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station and a 200W solar panel! While buying these separately would usually cost you $1,548, Amazon Prime members currently get them for $799. And this happens to be one of my favorite power stations.

This one features a 1,056Wh battery, which is enough to charge a smartphone about 90 times. It’s also pretty fast at 1,800W of maximum output. It comes with 11 ports, of which six are AC outlets with tiop speeds of 1,800W. You’ll also have access to two USB-C ports, one with 100W speeds and the other with 30W. The two USB-A connections max out at 12W, and there is also a 120W car socket.

This is a very nicely made battery, too. It actually has an IP67 rating, providing peace of mind for those worried about dust and water exposure. Want in on these deals? Sign up as soon as possible. These are all outstanding sales we don’t see sticking around for too long.

