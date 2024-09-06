Need a portable power station? Anker and EcoFlow have great deals for you today!

Portable battery packs are great for your day-to-day mobile charging needs, but some of us have more demanding needs. For example, a regular power bank won’t make it through a weekend camping trip. Especially if you need to power things like laptops, lights, electric stoves, kettles, etc. You’ll need a portable power station for that, but the thing is these can get real pricey. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your weekend adventures, we found some deals that will lessen the blow on your wallet.

The Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station usually costs a whopping $1,999, but right now, Amazon Prime members can get it for just $1,299. If you don’t need that much power, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station is 50% off right now, bringing the total cost to $499. Get the Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station for $1,299 Get the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station for $499

Both of these offers are available from Amazon, but they are different types of deals. The EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station is labeled as a “limited time deal,” which means it shouldn’t be long before the offer ends. The Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. It’s a $700 discount, though, so it might be worth signing up, even if for only one month. Additionally, new members get a 30-day free trial, so it might be free!

Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station

The Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station is the biggest Anker battery we would still consider “portable.” Yeah, the Anker SOLIX F3800 is better, but that power station is more not quite portable; it’s more what we would consider “movable.” In summary, it will be too much of a hassle to carry an F3800 around, not to mention it is several thousands of dollars! The Anker SOLIX F2000 is more bearable, and still plenty powerful.

It has a huge 2,048Wh battery—enough to charge a smartphone about 130 times. It can do much more than charge phones, though. In fact, this is meant to be a partial or temporary home power source, too. This is why it has a TT-30 port for RVs. It can output 2,400W, so even large appliances like fridges, air conditioners, and washing machines will continue running during any outage. And it even supports recharging through 1,000W solar panels.

Other ports include four AC outlets, two car sockets, three USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. Additional features include a status display, a mechanism for easily pulling the battery, and even a built-in night for your dark adventures.

EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $500.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, the Anker SOLIX F2000 is great, but it might be a bit overkill to most. If your needs are less demanding, you will do just fine with something smaller and more affordable, like the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station.

The battery is still pretty large at 1,024Wh, which is still enough to charge your usual laptops about 16 times. And it has a max output of 1,800W, enough to keep 90% of all electronics running. Surprisingly, it also comes with even more ports than the option above. You’ll get six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and four USB-A connections.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, there are some very interesting extra features you can take advantage of. For example, there is an optional EcoFlow 800W Alternator Charger, which hooks up to your car and charges your battery while driving. When not in motion, you can also connect solar panels of up to 400W to it, and get free energy that way. These are both great portable power stations. Which one you get depends on your specific needs and budget. That said, you should probably make up your mind soon, as these deals don’t usually last long. Try to buy yours as soon as possible.

