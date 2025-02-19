Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Today's best battery deals: Anker, EcoFlow, and Ampace
We tend to take power for granted. I realized this during the California fires, when my electricity kept getting shut down. Suddenly, I couldn’t work, had to limit my smartphone usage, and my food kept getting spoiled. It was a total disaster. You might want to be prepared, not to mention these are great for camping trips, picnics, and other fun activities! Here are today’s hottest battery deals.
Get the Anker 733 Power Bank and Charger for $69.99 ($30 off)
Get the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station for $189.99 ($60 off)
Get the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station for $414 ($585 off)
Get the Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station for $899 ($500 off)
These offers are all available from Amazon. The maximum savings for the Anker SOLIX C300 and EcoFlow DELTA 2 are available through on-page coupons. Remember to apply these coupons before adding the product to your cart.
Anker 733 Power Bank: Great for mobile devices
The Anker 733 is a really cool accessory for those who simply want to have some extra juice on the go but also want an awesome charger when at home or the office. It’s unique because it’s pretty much a slightly larger charger, but also houses a handy 10,000mAh battery.
When plugged in, it will charge its internal battery and also provide energy to your devices using its three ports. You’ll get two USB-C connections and a USB-A output. It has a max output of 65W when plugged in. Both USB-C ports can reach these speeds when charging a single device. Of course, wattage is shared as you connect more products.
When unplugged from the wall, it pretty much becomes a portable battery pack. The only downside is that the output is reduced to a maximum of 30W.
Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station: For the weekend adventurer
Now, if you’re more serious about your weekend adventures, like to go on camping trips, or simply need some extra on-the-go power, the Anker SOLIX C300 is among our favorites. This is because it strikes an excellent balance between portability and performance. You can actually carry this one around easily, and it provides more capabilities than a simple power bank.
This model comes with a 288Wh battery, which is enough to charge the average smartphone about 19 times. That’s a lot of juice! It also has a 300W max output, as well as support for 600W peaks. Not only does this mean you can charge devices faster, but you can also run more power-hungry electronics, such as heated blankets, projectors, TVs, and even some kettles.
This Anker power station has three USB-C ports, a single USB-A connection, a car socket, and three AC outlets. The latter adds a really nice layer of convenience, as it allows you to plug anything into it. Oh, and if you really want to go off the grid, it supports 100W solar panels.
EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station: Good power backup
The other battery deals offer either fun or convenient options, but the EcoFlow DELTA 2 takes things to another level. This one is more of a power backup solution. It is less portable, weighing 27lbs and measuring 15.7 x 8.3 x 11.3in. It can do much more, though.
For starters, the battery is much larger at 1,024Wh. This means it can charge usual smartphones about 89 times! It also has a much more capable 1,800W max output. This makes it possible to power much more demanding appliances, including fridges, kettles, electric grills, and more.
You’ll get six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and four USB-A connections. Going off-grid is also easier with this power station, as it supports solar panels of up to 400W.
Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station: Amazing power outage solution
Now, if I was looking for battery deals on a unit that could keep my important appliances going for longer, I would probably opt for something like the Ampace Andes 1500. I am actually testing this one right now, and am kind of loving it. The construction is really nice, competing with industry leaders like Anker. It’s also quite powerful.
It holds 1,462Wh of juice. To put that into perspective, that’s enough to charge a standard smartphone about 98 times, according to Ampace. I haven’t tested charging a smartphone so many times, but I can tell you it can handle a lot! I use it to power my laptop, tablet, router, modem, smartwatch, earbuds, and smart mug for 16 hours a day. By the time I start recharging it, it still has 30%-40% of its battery capacity left.
This unit also gets upgraded to a 2,400W output, with support for 3,600W surges. I’ve used it to ruin my fridge, kettle, and microwave simultaneously. It works like a charm.
Charging the battery is also pretty fast. It juices up in under an hour if you turn on A-Boost in the app and plug it into the wall. You can also opt for up to 600W of solar panel input, though.
You’ll enjoy plenty of port options, including two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, two DC connections, a car socket, and four AC outlets. Overall, I am really liking this one so far.
It’s always nice to have stored power, but these power banks and stations can get really pricey. If you’ve been looking for a nice energy solution, make sure to catch one of these battery deals before the price goes back up. These are some really nice discounts, and such sales don’t tend to last too long.