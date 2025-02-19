Today's best battery deals: Anker, EcoFlow, and Ampace

These offers are all available from Amazon. The maximum savings for the Anker SOLIX C300 and EcoFlow DELTA 2 are available through on-page coupons. Remember to apply these coupons before adding the product to your cart.

Anker 733 Power Bank: Great for mobile devices

Anker 733 Power Bank Anker 733 Power Bank Three ports and up to 65W charging Plug it into the wall, or take it on the go, the Anker 733 power bank packs 10,000mAh of juice, or pumps out up to 65W of charging straight from the wall as a plugin charger. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Anker 733 is a really cool accessory for those who simply want to have some extra juice on the go but also want an awesome charger when at home or the office. It’s unique because it’s pretty much a slightly larger charger, but also houses a handy 10,000mAh battery.

When plugged in, it will charge its internal battery and also provide energy to your devices using its three ports. You’ll get two USB-C connections and a USB-A output. It has a max output of 65W when plugged in. Both USB-C ports can reach these speeds when charging a single device. Of course, wattage is shared as you connect more products.

When unplugged from the wall, it pretty much becomes a portable battery pack. The only downside is that the output is reduced to a maximum of 30W.

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station: For the weekend adventurer

Now, if you’re more serious about your weekend adventures, like to go on camping trips, or simply need some extra on-the-go power, the Anker SOLIX C300 is among our favorites. This is because it strikes an excellent balance between portability and performance. You can actually carry this one around easily, and it provides more capabilities than a simple power bank.

This model comes with a 288Wh battery, which is enough to charge the average smartphone about 19 times. That’s a lot of juice! It also has a 300W max output, as well as support for 600W peaks. Not only does this mean you can charge devices faster, but you can also run more power-hungry electronics, such as heated blankets, projectors, TVs, and even some kettles.

This Anker power station has three USB-C ports, a single USB-A connection, a car socket, and three AC outlets. The latter adds a really nice layer of convenience, as it allows you to plug anything into it. Oh, and if you really want to go off the grid, it supports 100W solar panels.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station: Good power backup

The other battery deals offer either fun or convenient options, but the EcoFlow DELTA 2 takes things to another level. This one is more of a power backup solution. It is less portable, weighing 27lbs and measuring 15.7 x 8.3 x 11.3in. It can do much more, though.

For starters, the battery is much larger at 1,024Wh. This means it can charge usual smartphones about 89 times! It also has a much more capable 1,800W max output. This makes it possible to power much more demanding appliances, including fridges, kettles, electric grills, and more.

You’ll get six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and four USB-A connections. Going off-grid is also easier with this power station, as it supports solar panels of up to 400W.

Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station: Amazing power outage solution

Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $500.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if I was looking for battery deals on a unit that could keep my important appliances going for longer, I would probably opt for something like the Ampace Andes 1500. I am actually testing this one right now, and am kind of loving it. The construction is really nice, competing with industry leaders like Anker. It’s also quite powerful.

It holds 1,462Wh of juice. To put that into perspective, that’s enough to charge a standard smartphone about 98 times, according to Ampace. I haven’t tested charging a smartphone so many times, but I can tell you it can handle a lot! I use it to power my laptop, tablet, router, modem, smartwatch, earbuds, and smart mug for 16 hours a day. By the time I start recharging it, it still has 30%-40% of its battery capacity left.

This unit also gets upgraded to a 2,400W output, with support for 3,600W surges. I’ve used it to ruin my fridge, kettle, and microwave simultaneously. It works like a charm.

Charging the battery is also pretty fast. It juices up in under an hour if you turn on A-Boost in the app and plug it into the wall. You can also opt for up to 600W of solar panel input, though.

You’ll enjoy plenty of port options, including two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, two DC connections, a car socket, and four AC outlets. Overall, I am really liking this one so far. It’s always nice to have stored power, but these power banks and stations can get really pricey. If you’ve been looking for a nice energy solution, make sure to catch one of these battery deals before the price goes back up. These are some really nice discounts, and such sales don’t tend to last too long.

