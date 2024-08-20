The Anker 713 Charger is tiny, super fast, and 51% off!

Most smartphones no longer come with chargers, leaving us all with the burden of having to find a charger to use with our new electronics. Not only that, but you have to worry about picking the right charger, and finding one that can reach the speeds we need to fast-charge our smartphones. The Anker 713 Charger is a charger we usually recommend, and it is available at a 51% discount right now. This brings the total price to a mere $19.59. Get the Anker 713 Charger for just $19.59

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It is labeled as a “limited time deal,” which tells us the sale should end relatively soon.

Anker Nano II 45W (Anker 713) Anker Nano II 45W (Anker 713) A compact, 45W USB power brick The Anker 713 is a single-port USB Type-C charger. The GaN II tech outputs up to 45W of power. See price at Amazon Save $20.40 Limited Time Deal!

Multiple things make the Anker 713 Nano II 45W a great charger for most people. For starters, it is super small. Thanks to GaN technology, Anker can make this charger just 1.49 x 1.38 x 1.62in and weighs just 2.44oz. Despite its tiny size, it is a mighty powerful charger.

While we are focusing on smartphones here, this charger can do more than juice up handsets. It can also power tablets and even many laptops, even if not always at full speeds.

At just under $20, this could be the best charger you can find. You should probably sign up for one soon, as we’re not sure how long the offer will last. If you want to consider some alternatives, though, you can also take a look at our list of the best wall chargers.

Extra charger deals from UGREEN and GravaStar! While the Anker 713 Charger is great for most people, some of you will want more out of your wall charger. Here are some hot deals we also found today.

If you want the most power possible, the UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W USB-C Charger has a max output of 160W and can charge a single device at a maximum of 140W. It also has enough ports to charge four devices at once. You can pick this one up for $102, down from $120. The only caveat is that the deal is only available for Prime subscribers.

If you prefer something a bit more fun, the UGREEN Uno Charger 65W is also 28% off, bringing the cost down to $36. It has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 65W max output. Not to mention, it is one of the coolest chargers we’ve seen! Sadly, this offer is also only available to Amazon Prime customers.

The GravaStar Alpha65 GaN 65W Wall Charger is available to everyone for just $35. Its features are nearly identical to those of the UGREEN Uno Charger 65W. It also has two USB-C ports, a USB-A connection, and a 65W output. The robot design is also much more aggressive and anime-styled, though some of you might prefer it.

