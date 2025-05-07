These Anker and UGREEN power banks dropped to their all-time low prices!

We’ve covered plenty of large, ultra-powerful power stations, but many of you want something much more portable. Today, we have a couple of deals from Anker and UGREEN. These are still very capable, and one of them might even fit in your pocket! They are both at record-low prices, so it’s the best time to get either of them. Buy the Anker 548 Power Bank for just $89.99 ($60 off) Buy the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W for just $59.99 ($20 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon, and they are labeled as “limited time deals.” The Anker power bank is available in two colors at the same price: Green and Gray. The UGREEN power bank is only at this price if you get the Classic model. There is a Kinich limited edition version for $69.99 if you prefer.

Anker 548 Power Bank

This is about as large a battery you’ll find before you start stepping into “power station” territory. As such, it is a good option to keep your mobile devices powered during camping trips, picnics, and the like. This is because it is a bit too large to carry around during commutes and such.

The product measures 4.61 x 8.19 x 4.61in, so it isn’t huge either, but it is definitely larger than something you would simply take with you anywhere. That said, you’ll be rewarded with a large 60,000mAh battery capacity. To put things into perspective, a usual smartphone has about 5,000mAh of battery capacity these days.

You’ll get two USB-C ports that can output as much as 60W, while two USB-A ports can provide 27W. As a really cool added benefit, it also has a retractable light on top, which will be nice for those dark camping nights. And if the battery capacity isn’t enough for you, this one can use a solar panel with an XT-60 connector, ranging from 10-24V.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W

If you want something much more portable, the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W is quite a little power bank. It is really small at 2.1 x 2.0 x 5.1in, which means it could literally fit in many pants pockets. At the very least, you’ll be able to throw it in nearly any bag or purse. It’s also only one pound.

As the name entails, it has a 20,000mAh battery, which means you could charge an average phone about 3-4 times. It’s still pretty fast. It can output as much as 130W. One of the USB-C ports can reach as much as 100W, while the second USB-C connection can reach 30W. The USB-A connection can reach as much as 22.5W.

This is an excellent alternative if you want something you can carry around during your day to keep your mobile devices and accessories juiced up. Using the 100W USB-C port, you could even power up most laptops and tablets. Again, these are record-low prices for these Anker and UGREEN power banks, and these types of deals don’t tend to last very long. Jump on these offers while you can!