Deals: These Anker batteries have a light!

Two of our favorite batteries for campers and adventurers are on sale! These offer a perfect balance between portability and power, and even come with some really cool features you will love. Want in on these Anker deals? Keep reading to learn all about them. Buy the Anker 548 Power Bank for just $79.98 ($70.01 off) Buy the Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station for just $157.99 ($92 off)

These offers both come from Amazon and are “limited time deals.” This means the deals are automatic, so all you need to do is add them to our cart and check out. Also, the Anker 548 is available in two colors; both versions are equally discounted.

Anker 548 Power Bank

This is technically still a power bank, or at least that is what Anker is calling it, but it is more similar to a small power station. The Anker 548 Power Bank is not your typical battery pack, though.

This one is larger, at 4.59 x 4.59 x 8.17in, and it weighs 5.1 lbs. If you don’t mind carrying a bit more, though, you will be rewarded with much more performance and features. It has a 60,000mAh battery capacity, which means it should be able to charge an average smartphone about five to six times.

Performance is pretty nice, too. The faster USB-C port can output as much as 60W, while the second one is limited to 27W. It also sports a couple of 18W USB-A connections.

Those are great specs, but the extra feature makes this a unique power bank. It has a built-in 3W LED light on top, which is retractable. This means you can hide it when not in use, or pull it out when you need some light. It’s pretty much a lantern!

I wish it had at least one AC outlet, but it’s a great power bank otherwise, and it’s at a record-low price of $79.98. It will be a fantastic addition to your camping trips, picnics, and more.

Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station

Need some more juice? The Anker SOLIX C300 DC Portable Power Station is actually very similar to the product listed above, but it takes things to another level.

This one has a larger 90,000mAh battery capacity—50% more! The max output is also increased to 300W. The two faster ports can reach 140W, which is enough to fast-charge most laptops. The others are limited to 100W and 15W.

There are four USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, and a car socket. You can even plug in a 100W panel. The best part is that it also has a built-in light on top. Again, no AC outlet here.

To us, it’s pretty much an upgrade to the Anker 548. Which of these are you getting? Regardless, make sure to act quickly. These deals will likely go away pretty soon!

