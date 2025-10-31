Take a whopping 60% off the Belkin 37W Dual USB Car Charger

We covered a great Anker car charger deal just yesterday. That one is also awesome, and actually $2 cheaper, but we would say this is a better option. Let’s tell you all about the Belkin 37W Dual USB Car Charger deal, which takes the price down to just $9.99. Buy the Belkin 37W Dual USB Car Charger for just $9.99 ($15 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. That’s a 60% discount on the full $24.99 retail price.

So, what is it that makes this a better deal than yesterday, even though the Belkin 37W Dual USB Car Charger costs a couple of bucks more? Well, this one is significantly better, and the upgrades will come in handy considering today’s mobile tech is more power-hungry and capable.

This one offers a higher 37W max output (the Anker 320 is limited to 24W). Additionally, this one actually comes with a USB-C port (the Anker 320 has two USB-A connections). The USB-C port can deliver 25W, while the USB-A port is capped at 12W.

You’ll also get PPS support, which is essential for many modern devices to reach faster charging speeds. Design-wise, this one is larger and stands out more when plugged in, but it’s not huge either; it also looks really nice.

The Belkin 37W Dual USB Car Charger has never been this cheap in the past, so grab yours while it’s hot! The price could jump back up at any point.

