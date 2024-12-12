Poll: Which Android XR form factor are you most excited about?

Google has just announced the Android XR platform, which is designed for both headsets and smart glasses. The new platform is effectively an extension of Android but emphasizes voice commands.

Google has already confirmed that Samsung’s Project Moohan headset will be the first Android XR product, but it added that glasses will come later. Which form factor are you most excited about, though? Let us know via the poll below and sound off in the comments!

Me? I’m excited about the prospect of smart glasses from a company other than Meta. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses tick plenty of boxes for me, such as the camera with a privacy LED, built-in speakers for media playback, and an AI assistant. But if I had to choose between Google or Meta harvesting my data, I’d rather choose Google. I particularly like the idea of Google XR glasses with Pixel camera software too.

Then again, I’m interested to see whether Google can make headsets feel exciting again with Android XR. Apple’s Vision Pro may be a commercial failure, but it was an intriguing proposition thanks to its productivity focus, so I hope Google takes some cues from visionOS in this regard. And unlike Apple’s headset, Google also confirmed that the platform will support controllers and that many existing titles will work out of the box.