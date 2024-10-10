Google's iOS to Android switching app is getting a fresh look (APK Teardown)

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is revamping its iOS app that helps users transition from iOS to Android.

We previously reported that the app would be renamed from “Switch to Android” to “Android Switch.”

The app is also getting a brand-new logo as part of this refresh.

Jumping between iOS and Android platforms has become increasingly user-friendly, with both Apple and Google offering apps designed to simplify the transition. Google has been actively improving its “Switch to Android” app, which helps users switch from iOS to Android. Last month, we reported that the app would be renamed, and now it appears a new logo is also in the works.

The “Switch to Android” app, or “Android Switch,” as it will be known, plays a crucial role in the data migration process. It works in conjunction with the Data Transfer Tool, a pre-installed app on Android devices with Google Mobile Services (GMS). While the iOS app manages the backup and transfer of data from an iPhone, the Data Transfer Tool ensures this data is correctly restored on the Android device.

We found hints about the new “Android Switch” name in a previous version of the Data Transfer Tool. Now, with the latest update to the tool, Google has introduced the app’s new icon alongside the new name, further cementing the rebrand. Here’s how the Data Transfer Tool looks with the new name and logo for the iOS app:

Beyond the name and logo change, the updated “Android Switch” app is poised to introduce new features specifically designed to simplify data migration for users upgrading from iOS 18 devices. Although these features, along with the new branding, haven’t been officially rolled out yet, they are anticipated to be available to users very soon.

