Android's redesigned QR code scanner is finally here with one-handed improvements

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has finally started rolling out the design refresh for Android’s built-in QR code scanner, which we first spotted a year ago.

The new interface brings all the buttons close to the bottom of the screen for easier one-handed use.

The updated QR code scanner is not available widely, but should reach all users in the coming days.

Android’s built-in QR code scanner is finally getting its long-overdue design refresh, a year after we first spotted it in a teardown of a Google Play Services beta release. The updated scanner is optimized for one-handed use and has a slick new launch animation.

Previously, Android’s QR code scanner featured three buttons at the top, allowing users to close the scanner, enable the flashlight, and send feedback to Google. It also featured a pill-shaped button close to the bottom of the screen to help users scan QR codes from a photo. In the updated design, Google has relocated the flashlight and feedback buttons close to the bottom of the screen.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The flashlight, feedback, and “Scan from photo” buttons are now close to where your thumb rests naturally, making them easier to access while using the phone one-handed. The revamped QR code scanner also has a cool new launch animation for the square viewfinder.

Although Google included the QR code scanner redesign in the Google Play Services update changelog for May 2025, we can confirm it’s only just starting to reach users. Even with the latest Google Play Services update installed, it’s still not available on all of our devices, suggesting a gradual rollout.

Have you received the redesigned QR code scanner on your device? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to include your device model and Google Play Services build number.

