Android photo picker now lets you select media from Google Photos and other cloud libraries

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android photo picker now supports media from cloud media apps like Google Photos.

The feature is being added with the February Google System update.

Any albums or favorites folder you may have created in your cloud storage app will also be accessible within the photo picker.

Android photo picker is getting a useful update today. Google has announced that it now lets you select media from cloud libraries like Google Photos. We first informed you about the arrival of this feature back in December.

Until now, the Android photo picker only granted apps access to images and videos stores in your local media library. But now, it integrates media stored on the cloud from your chosen cloud media app. So that large library of backed-up images and clips sitting in your Google Photos app can now be called upon when you’re sharing media across different apps.

Any albums or favorites folder you may have created in your cloud storage app will also be accessible within the photo picker’s albums tab.

The new photo picker feature is rolling out now with the February Google System update. Google Photos is currently the only cloud media app supported in photo picker, but the company has opened up its API to all. That means if you use any other app to back up your media, you could soon see results from it in photo picker.

When other cloud media apps are supported, Android photo picker will attempt to auto-select an app for you, but you can change or remove your selected cloud media app at any time from photo picker settings.

