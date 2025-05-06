Android’s phone taskbar isn't quite ready yet, but it's already getting a multitasking boost

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is actively developing a “tiny taskbar” for Android phones, adapting the tablet version to improve multitasking on smaller screens.

Recent updates fixed a visual bug and added a unique recent apps carousel, showing continued development despite no official launch date.

However, the feature isn’t ready, with the new carousel being partially functional and layout issues persisting on certain grid sizes.

Multitasking can be a challenge on even the best Android phones due to their limited screen real estate, though software features like split-screen mode and bubbles offer some help. Tablets, in contrast, benefit from a taskbar that significantly eases app switching. We’ve known for nearly a year that Google is experimenting with bringing this tablet taskbar to phones as well. While there’s still no official word on if or when this feature might roll out to phones, a recent tweak we spotted suggests development is actively continuing.

If you’re unfamiliar, the taskbar debuted with Android 12L on large-screen devices like tablets and foldables. Positioned at the bottom, it provides quick access to apps and can be set to display either persistently or temporarily, allowing users to choose their preferred mode.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority The taskbar on an Android tablet in its "transient" mode.

Google has been working since last year to adapt the tablet taskbar for phones. Referred to internally as the “tiny taskbar,” it largely mirrors the look and behavior of its tablet counterpart, albeit scaled down for smaller phone screens. Fast forward to today, and there’s still no indication that Google plans to release the taskbar for phones in the upcoming Android 16 update. However, this doesn’t mean the feature has been abandoned. In fact, since the “tiny taskbar” initially surfaced, Google has addressed one of its biggest issues and even added a unique capability not found on the tablet version.

First, Google fixed a visual bug that caused a duplicate navigation handle to appear when the “tiny taskbar” was enabled. While it’s unclear exactly when this fix occurred, the duplicate handle is now gone. More importantly, Google added a new button to the “tiny taskbar” that opens a carousel showing the six most recently opened apps. This interface is reminiscent of the Alt + Tab switcher in Android, but with a couple of key differences specific to the phone taskbar. For one, it includes arrows for tapping through the carousel. Second, unlike the Alt + Tab switcher, it lacks a button or card at the end to access the full overview menu.

Here’s a short video that shows off the new recent apps carousel in the “tiny taskbar”:

Interestingly, this recent apps carousel is exclusive to the phone’s taskbar; it doesn’t appear on tablets. This isn’t necessarily surprising, as the tablet taskbar already displays the two most recently used apps and thus may not need this carousel feature. However, its phone-only presence suggests Google recognizes the screen size constraints and is actively exploring ways to adapt more taskbar functionality for smaller displays.

Unfortunately, it’s clear the phone taskbar isn’t quite ready for launch. The new recent apps carousel is only partially functional currently – it displays recent apps, but tapping them doesn’t switch to them. While Google could potentially launch the taskbar without this carousel, another significant issue remains: the taskbar gets cut off when the home screen grid size is set to 5×5. This happens because the taskbar integrates with the home screen dock, and there simply isn’t enough horizontal space to accommodate five apps in that configuration.

If Google manages to fix these outstanding issues, the “tiny taskbar” promises to be a significant multitasking upgrade for phones. Considering the improvements Google is also developing for bubbles and split-screen mode, it’s evident the company is dedicating substantial effort to enhancing the multitasking experience on Android phones. While many users might not heavily rely on these features currently, they might reconsider as these features become more capable.

