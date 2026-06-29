Google is finally giving Android users control over app backups

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing per-app backup controls in Android beta.

Users will be able to choose exactly which apps get backed up, offering more control over cloud storage and privacy.

The feature was first uncovered by Android Authority in late 2025 and is now beginning a limited beta rollout.

Google seems to be moving another step closer to giving Android users more control over their data. An Android backup feature that Android Authority first spotted months ago is now showing up for some beta users, hinting that per-app backup controls might be on the way soon.

Until now, Android’s backup system has primarily been an all-or-nothing experience. When backups were enabled, Google would automatically back up app data from supported apps to your Google account, with little choice over what data is saved to the cloud and what is not. The approach has been easy to use to restore a phone after an upgrade or factory reset but hasn’t been ideal for those who want more granular control over their backups.

It looks like it’s about to change. Android Authority discovered signs in November 2025 that indicated Google was working on having separate backup toggles for installed apps. The new interface would allow users to choose whether to include data from specific apps in their device backup, rather than relying on a single master switch.

Now that feature appears to be moving out of the discovery phase. According to a user in AssembleDebug’s Telegram channel, Google has started rolling it out to the Android beta program, although it appears to be very limited in availability at the moment.

Once the rollout expands, the change could solve a long-standing frustration. There are some apps that have data that you might not want to be uploaded to cloud storage automatically, and there are some apps that might just be taking up unnecessary space on the backup. Each app having its own on/off switch makes Android’s backup system much more flexible without making it harder to use.

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