Android may be the first official US state smartphone platform

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Utah is considering legislation that would designate Android as the state mobile operating system.

It’s not yet clear if there’s any real support behind this effort, but if there is, it could become official by as soon as May.

Life must have been a lot simpler 100 years ago. Not easier, certainly, but definitely without so many modern-day distractions. Back in 1926, lawmakers in Kentucky first got it into their heads to nominate a bird — the northern cardinal — as their state’s official avian ambassador, and pretty much everybody followed that lead with a state bird of their own. Now in 2026, when there’s clearly nothing more pressing for politicians to be worrying about, we’re hearing about the first nomination of an official state smartphone platform.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Why? Good question. Over in Utah, State Senator Kirk Cullimore has introduced S.B. 138: State Mobile Operating System Designation (via KSL). Cullimore wants to formally name Android as Utah’s state mobile operating system, joining a list of 37 other official state symbols. Those include the state mushroom (porcini), state firearm (Colt M1911), and state mineral (copper).

Cullimore insists that this bill is a real thing, telling reporters, “Someday, everybody with an iPhone will realize that the technology is better on Android.” The senator doesn’t seem to have a lot of support in his own household, though, admitting that the rest of his family are all Apple users.

The proposed bill has attracted a mix of applause and boos from Cullimore’s peers, and right now it’s not at all clear that it has the support to move forward to become law. While the senator does have a reputation for seemingly frivolous legislation, such as a bill formalizing the date for the celebration of Halloween, he’s also helped lead the charge on some straight-up harmful laws, like the state’s recent ban on water fluoridation.

Do you care at all about states having favorite smartphone platforms? Instead of blue and red, could we have blue and green states? Or is this just peak silliness? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

Follow