Android's in-call scam protection goes live in the US to stop screen-sharing fraud

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expanding Android’s in-call scam protection feature to the US.

It warns users if they try to open financial apps while screen-sharing on a call with an unknown number.

The feature was being tested in the UK, where Google says it has already helped thousands of users.

Google is expanding Android’s in-call scam detection capabilities to the US in partnership with JPMorganChase and Cash App.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Scam calls have become harder to detect, with criminals increasingly impersonating banks and money apps. Android’s in-call scam protection is designed to alert users of such scams during ongoing calls where fraudsters successfully manage to convince victims to share their screens. This is a common tactic used to steal login details or push unauthorized money transfers from unsuspecting users.

How does it work?

Google

When a user tries to open a supported financial app (JPMorganChase and Cash App for now) while screen-sharing during a call with a number that’s not saved in their contacts, Android will automatically take the following steps: Show a warning pop-up about the potential risk.

Introduce a 30-second pause before users can continue sharing their screen.

Offer a one-tap shortcut to end the call immediately. According to Google, this brief interruption helps break the sense of urgency scammers rely on to manipulate people into making harmful decisions.

The feature was first piloted in the UK, where Google says it has already helped thousands of users end suspicious calls and prevent financial losses. It’ll work on all Android phones running Android 11 and above. With the expansion of the pilot program in the US, more banks and financial services can be expected to join in the near future. Google says most UK banks are already using the feature, and it has also started expanding it to more app types, including peer-to-peer payment apps.

Follow