Leak hints at a seriously over-the-top camera for an upcoming Android flagship

While some smartphone makers are moving more focus to the software side of upgrading device cameras, others keep chasing bigger sensors and higher megapixel counts. In the latest leak, there’s a suggestion that one Android brand may be taking that to a new extreme by testing a camera system that features three 200MP sensors.

According to a Weibo post from prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, the device in question was testing a “3×200MP solution.” The tipster also mentions a 200MP ultrawide camera using a 1/1.56-inch sensor. That would be far larger than typical ultrawide cameras, such as the 50MP 1/2.5-inch ultrawide on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The leak doesn’t name a device or brand, but much online speculation has linked the setup to a future OPPO flagship, and the emoji is also a clue. In particular, a few reports suggest it could relate to the rumored Find X10 Pro Max, though that connection isn’t made by the original Weibo post. Previous leaks have suggested the upcoming Find X9 Ultra could feature two 200MP cameras, including the main sensor and a telephoto lens.

Of course, this triple-200MP configuration may never make it into a finished product. The tipster notes that the setup was “rolled up.” This is fairly cryptic, but one interpretation is that the idea was simply tested internally before being shelved for the time being. We’ll keep an eye out for more clues.

