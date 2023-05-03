Android's Finder Network could help you find third-party tracker tags

TL;DR Android’s Finder Network could use ultra-wideband connectivity.

At least three companies are working to make their tracker tags compatible with Finder Network.

Samsung and Tile could be a part of the network, but there’s no evidence at the moment.

Last month, we learned that Google is working on a way for Find My Device to locate Android phones even when powered down. Now a new report claims that Android’s “Finder Network” will be compatible with existing tracker tags.

Although it doesn’t have an established ecosystem yet, Google has been working on its own equivalent to Apple’s Find My service. Similar to Find My, Android’s Finder Network is designed to help users find lost phones, Bluetooth tags, and devices with built-in locater support.

To that end, leaks have revealed that Google is working on its own tracker tag codenamed “Grogu.” It’s also been reported that the network can use ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity, something you can find in the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more. This would allow Google’s servers to pinpoint the location of a device with a high level of accuracy.

While Google is reportedly developing its own Bluetooth tag, it looks like Finder Network will also work with third-party trackers. According to 9to5Google, at least three companies are working on making their tags compatible with Google’s service. That list includes Pebblebee, eufy, and Chipolo.

At the moment, Android users are required to use a dedicated app to use these trackers. However, Finder Network may make it possible to find these devices without the need for a companion app.

We assume other brands will also join Android’s network as well. However, there’s no information at the moment. Two notable names missing from the report are Samsung and Tile. We’ll just have to wait and see if these two market leaders will also join the network.

