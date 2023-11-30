Android is getting a ton of new features today for your phone, tablet, watch, more

Each quarter, Google rolls out a feature drop for the world of Android . Today is the day for the start of the rollout for Q4 2023’s drop, and there are some exciting new additions to the platform on various types of devices.

Some of these features are so cool that we wrote about them in separate articles. Google Messages is getting a bunch of new features, which we covered in a special Messages roundup for Q4. The Android app for making phone calls is also getting a new trick that’s a lot like Samsung’s Bixby Text Call. This allows you to text replies during a phone call. To learn about these features, be sure to check the links!