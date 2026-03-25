Google says Android is now the king of mobile web browsing

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that Android is now the fastest mobile platform for web browsing.

The platform is said to be outperforming all other mobile competitors on the benchmarks Speedometer and LoadLine.

As a result, web pages load faster and actions like tapping, scrolling, and typing feel more fluid.

There are various factors that influence your web browsing experience, but almost none affect it more than speed. No one wants to be forced to wait for a website to load, even for an extra second or two. If you want the fastest web browsing experience, it looks like Android is the platform you’ll want to use.

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Google announced that Android is now the fastest mobile platform for web browsing. According to the tech giant, the latest Android devices are outperforming all other mobile competitors on the benchmarks Speedometer and LoadLine. These devices are providing a “level of responsiveness previously unseen on mobile.”

What is the best Android web browser? 3047 votes Google Chrome 23 % Mozilla Firefox 18 % Microsoft Edge 7 % Brave 24 % Vivaldi 6 % Samsung Internet Browser 9 % Opera 5 % DuckDuckGo 4 % Another browser (elaborate in the comments). 3 %

As a quick summary, Speedometer is a collaborative industry standard used by browser engine developers to test a web app’s responsiveness. It simulates real-world user actions to measure latency. Meanwhile, LoadLine is a standard that simulates the complete process of loading a website, measuring the speed of loading a web page.

What does this mean for you? It means that browsing the web on a newer Android device feels snappier than on other platforms. In addition to web pages loading faster, actions like tapping, scrolling, and typing feel more fluid.

Google claims that on newer Android models, web pages load 4-6% faster than on previous models. The company also claims that top-tier Android phones score up to 47% higher than non-Android competitors on Loadline.

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